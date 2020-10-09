Here's a city-by-city look at when the Gulf Coast will feel Delta's effects

Hurricane Delta continues on its path northward toward the US Gulf Coast, and parts of Louisiana and Texas will soon begin to feel the storm's effects.
Here's a look at what different cities can expect from the storm (all times are local):
Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+) = Now to shortly after midnight
- Hurricane-force winds (75 mph+) = 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Peak winds gusts: 90 to 100 mph
- Total rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
- Peak storm surge: 2 to 4 feet on Calcasieu Lake
Lake Arthur, Louisiana
- Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+) = Now to 2 a.m. Saturday
- Hurricane-force winds (75 mph+) = 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., peaking between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Peak Winds Gusts: 90 to 100 mph
- Total rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
- Peak storm surge: 7 to 11 feet
Abbeville, Louisiana
- Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+): Shortly after noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday
- Hurricane-force winds (75 mph +): Not expected
- Peak winds gusts: 55 to 65 mph
- Total rainfall expected: 4 to 7 inches
- Peak storm surge: 7 to 11 feet on Vermilion Bay
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+): 5 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday
- Hurricane-force winds (75 mph +): Not expected
- Peak winds gusts: 40 to 50 mph
- Total rainfall expected: 2 to 4 inches
Beaumont/Port Arthur, Texas
- Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+): Now to 10 p.m.
- Hurricane-force winds (75 mph +): Not expected
- Peak winds gusts: 50 to 60 mph
- Total rainfall expected: 4 to 6 inches
- Peak storm surge: 2 to 4 feet
New Orleans, Louisiana
- Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+): not expected, peak winds Friday afternoon and evening
- Hurricane-force winds (75 mph +): Not expected
- Peak winds gusts: 30 to 35 mph
- Total rainfall expected: Around 1 inch
- Peak storm surge: 2 to 4 feet