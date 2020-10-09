US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Hurricane Delta

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

2020 election

Live Updates

Hurricane Delta heads toward US Gulf Coast

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 12:32 p.m. ET, October 9, 2020
14 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
16 min ago

Here's a city-by-city look at when the Gulf Coast will feel Delta's effects

From CNN Weather’s Brandon Miller and Taylor Ward

Hurricane Delta continues on its path northward toward the US Gulf Coast, and parts of Louisiana and Texas will soon begin to feel the storm's effects.

Here's a look at what different cities can expect from the storm (all times are local):

Lake Charles, Louisiana 

  • Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+) = Now to shortly after midnight
  • Hurricane-force winds (75 mph+) = 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Peak winds gusts: 90 to 100 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
  • Peak storm surge: 2 to 4 feet on Calcasieu Lake 

Lake Arthur, Louisiana 

  • Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+) = Now to 2 a.m. Saturday
  • Hurricane-force winds (75 mph+) = 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., peaking between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • Peak Winds Gusts: 90 to 100 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
  • Peak storm surge: 7 to 11 feet

Abbeville, Louisiana 

  • Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+): Shortly after noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday
  • Hurricane-force winds (75 mph +): Not expected
  • Peak winds gusts: 55 to 65 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 4 to 7 inches
  • Peak storm surge: 7 to 11 feet on Vermilion Bay 

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 

  • Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+): 5 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday
  • Hurricane-force winds (75 mph +): Not expected
  • Peak winds gusts: 40 to 50 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 2 to 4 inches 

Beaumont/Port Arthur, Texas

  • Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+): Now to 10 p.m.
  • Hurricane-force winds (75 mph +): Not expected
  • Peak winds gusts: 50 to 60 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 4 to 6 inches
  • Peak storm surge: 2 to 4 feet

New Orleans, Louisiana 

  • Tropical storm-force winds (39 mph+): not expected, peak winds Friday afternoon and evening
  • Hurricane-force winds (75 mph +): Not expected
  • Peak winds gusts: 30 to 35 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: Around 1 inch
  • Peak storm surge: 2 to 4 feet
33 min ago

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing hourly updates

Hourly updates have begun from the National Hurricane Center as Delta bears down on the US. 

An observation station at Galveston Bay recently reported a tropical storm-force sustained wind of 42 mph and a gust of 49 mph. 

The center of Hurricane Delta is about 110 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 40 miles from the center, which should begin to reach land later this afternoon.

1 hr 7 min ago

Tropical storm-force winds spread into Louisiana and Texas

Tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Delta are spreading into southwestern Louisiana and Texas this morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Conditions will be deteriorating in these locations for the next 8 to 12 hours as the storm makes landfall. 

The maximum sustained winds from Hurricane Delta have decreased slightly this morning, but at 115 mph, it is still a Category 3 major hurricane. Delta may continue to weaken slightly as it nears land, but it is expected to remain at or near Category 3 intensity. 

The tropical storm-force winds (which are 39 mph+) extend up to 160 miles from the center, which is located 130 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 40 miles from the center, and should begin to reach land later this afternoon. 

1 hr 39 min ago

Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall in the same parish that Hurricane Laura hit 6 weeks ago

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Cameron Parish, the most southwestern parish in Louisiana, is less than 75 miles wide, but residents are getting ready to have a second powerful hurricane make landfall in a matter of weeks. 

Later today, Hurricane Delta will make landfall about 25 miles from the point that Category 4 Hurricane Laura hit six weeks and one day ago with winds of 150 mph. 

While Hurricane Delta will not have winds as strong, it is currently a Category 3 with 120 mph winds. It is forecast to weaken slightly in the next few hours before it moves over land. 

But that will not matter with the region still in the very early stages of recovery from the previous storm.

Aerial images of Lake Charles show hundreds of blue tarps covering damaged roofs while piles of debris line many streets. 

Loose debris could become dangerous projectiles as winds reach 100 mph in southwestern Louisiana tonight, which could make the impacts from this hurricane even worse.

Having repeat storms hit so close together is rare, but not unheard of – in 2004, multiple storms crossed the same point in Florida just weeks apart. Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne hit the "southern end of Hutchinson Island" in Florida about three weeks apart in September of 2004.

The same regions of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas being affected now were also hit by Tropical Storm Cindy and Hurricane Harvey in 2017– with landfalls separated by only 15 miles and two months.

1 hr 50 min ago

Delta is expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge" to parts of the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta remains a Category 3 storm as it continues on its path northward toward the Southwest Louisiana coast line, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The storm is "expected to bring hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast later today," the center said.

Here's the latest forecast path:

2 hr 12 min ago

Five million people are at risk of flash flooding from Delta

Sara Tonks, CNN Meteorologist

As Hurricane Delta nears landfall in Louisiana, it brings tons of tropical moisture that's ready to be dropped onto land as rain.

Rainfall across Louisiana in the direct path of Hurricane Delta will reach totals of 6 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts likely.

Five million people are under flash flood watches from Louisiana through southwest Tennessee.

There is a moderate chance of rainfall exceeding flash flood levels across the majority of Louisiana, says the Weather Prediction Center.

The storm has a lower chance of causing widespread flash flooding than Hurricane Laura, which passed through the area in August, due to its relatively fast speed. 

As opposed to remaining stationary and dumping all of its moisture in one spot, the rainfall will be more spread out and less likely to cause flash flooding.

However, widespread flooding is still possible from the storm due to the high rainfall amounts and rates.

After passing northward through Louisiana, Hurricane Delta will move northeast up the eastern coast, bringing up to 6 inches of rain as far north as New Jersey.

2 hr 34 min ago

Damage from Hurricane Laura is still an issue as Delta approaches, Louisiana official says

From CNN’s Tina Burnside

As Hurricane Delta approaches coastal Louisiana, Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said they are still dealing with challenges in the wake of Hurricane Laura. 

During a phone interview with CNN affiliate KPLC, Johnson said debris in the roadway and power outages from Laura several weeks ago are their biggest concern as they prepare for Hurricane Delta. 

Johnson also said although there are still some residents who are choosing to stick around for the upcoming storm, the parish has a "pretty good evacuation rate" and are geared up to assist those who are sheltering in place when conditions are safe.  

Johnson says Cameron Parish sheriff deputies are still patrolling the roads, however they will be pulled once winds reach 50 to 60 mph. 

3 hr 4 min ago

Delta pummeled Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula earlier this week. Here's a look at the damage.

Workers repair the pier destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Playa Tortuga on Thursday in Cancun, Mexico.
Workers repair the pier destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Playa Tortuga on Thursday in Cancun, Mexico. Harold Alcocer/MediosyMedia/Getty Images

Hurricane Delta made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as a a Category 2 storm Wednesday morning, roughly halfway between the resort towns of Cancun and Playa del Carmen in Puerto Morelos, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane quickly made its way over the peninsula and reemerged in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here's a look at some of the damage Delta left across the peninsula:

An information kiosk remains on the ground after been knocked down by the winds caused by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico.
An information kiosk remains on the ground after been knocked down by the winds caused by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico. Erick Marfil/Getty Images

A light post remains crooked after the winds caused by Hurricane Delta damaged it on Wednesday in Cozumel, Mexico.
A light post remains crooked after the winds caused by Hurricane Delta damaged it on Wednesday in Cozumel, Mexico. Natalia Pescador/Getty Images

A fallen traffic sign is seen after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Wednesday.
A fallen traffic sign is seen after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Wednesday. Elizabeth Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images

3 hr 26 min ago

Trump is "actively engaged" ahead of Hurricane Delta, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump is “actively engaged" as Hurricane Delta barrels toward the US Gulf Coast.

She urged those in the path Delta's path to “stay calm” and listen to local officials.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the storm and was in contact with the governors of Texas and Louisiana.