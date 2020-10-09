Here's a city-by-city look at when the Gulf Coast will feel Delta's effects

Cameron Parish, the most southwestern parish in Louisiana, is less than 75 miles wide, but residents are getting ready to have a second powerful hurricane make landfall in a matter of weeks.

Later today, Hurricane Delta will make landfall about 25 miles from the point that Category 4 Hurricane Laura hit six weeks and one day ago with winds of 150 mph.

While Hurricane Delta will not have winds as strong, it is currently a Category 3 with 120 mph winds. It is forecast to weaken slightly in the next few hours before it moves over land.

But that will not matter with the region still in the very early stages of recovery from the previous storm.

Aerial images of Lake Charles show hundreds of blue tarps covering damaged roofs while piles of debris line many streets.

Loose debris could become dangerous projectiles as winds reach 100 mph in southwestern Louisiana tonight, which could make the impacts from this hurricane even worse.

Having repeat storms hit so close together is rare, but not unheard of – in 2004, multiple storms crossed the same point in Florida just weeks apart. Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne hit the "southern end of Hutchinson Island" in Florida about three weeks apart in September of 2004.

The same regions of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas being affected now were also hit by Tropical Storm Cindy and Hurricane Harvey in 2017– with landfalls separated by only 15 miles and two months.