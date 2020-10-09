US
Hurricane Delta heads toward US Gulf Coast

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 5:13 p.m. ET, October 9, 2020
23 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 5 min ago

Storm surge is beginning along the coast

The storm surge is beginning along the coast as Hurricane Delta makes its way closer to the shore. 

"A NOAA National Ocean Service water level gauge at Freshwater Canal Locks, Louisiana, recently reported storm surge inundation of a little over 4 feet above ground level," the National Hurricane Center said in their 3 p.m. ET update. 

The winds have weakened slightly. But this is still a dangerous storm with 105 mph sustained winds and higher gusts.  

2 hr 7 min ago

Hurricane-force wind gust reported in Texas and Louisiana

An oil platform automatic wind gauge recorded hurricane-force wind gusts of 74 mph today.

Here are some other notable wind gusts:

  • 64 mph — Texas Point, Texas
  • 60 mph — Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • 60 mph — Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana
  • 55 mph — Freshwater Canal Locks, Louisiana

Winds will continue to increase in intensity as the storm moves closer.

2 hr 27 min ago

Nearly 10,000 people are in shelters ahead of Hurricane Delta

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

Nearly 10,000 people are in shelters ahead of Hurricane Delta Friday afternoon, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference. 

A total of 9,537 people are in Louisiana shelters as of Friday, Edwards said.

More than 800 of those evacuees have been evacuated due to concerns from Hurricane Delta, which is currently a Category 2 Hurricane expected to make landfall in the southwest part of Louisiana Friday evening, according to the governor. 

Most of those evacuees are from Calcasieu Parish, Edwards said. 

2 hr 29 min ago

Delta will become the first Greek alphabet named hurricane to make landfall in the US

From CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller

When Hurricane Delta makes landfall later today in southwestern Louisiana, it will become the first hurricane with a name from the Greek alphabet. Why is that important? It shows just how relentless the 2020 hurricane season has been.

Tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin are named using an alphabetical list of 21 names that rotates every year on a six-year rotation.

But what happens if there are more storms in a year than there are names? In that rare instance (this is only the second time it has happened, along with 2005), the storms are named using the Greek alphabet. 

In 2005, there were six Greek alphabet named storms, making it all the way to Zeta. Of those, only Beta and Epsilon were hurricanes. Beta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 2 storm, while Epsilon was out in the middle of the open Atlantic. 

This year Delta is the first of the four Greek letter storms to reach hurricane status and is poised to be the first one ever to hit the US. With more than seven weeks left in this year's hurricane season, it may not be the last.

Here are all the ways Hurricane Delta is a historic storm

3 hr 16 min ago

Hurricane Delta is now a strong Category 2

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Hurricane Delta has weakened slightly and is now a 110 mph, strong Category 2 hurricane, according to the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Further small fluctuations in intensity are possible until the storm reaches the coast, but Delta is just one mile per hour shy of being a major hurricane.

Landfall, when the center of the storm is more than half-way onshore, is expected this evening over southwest Louisiana as a strong Category 2 storm.

Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain have already been battering parts of the Louisiana and Texas coasts.

Hurricane-force winds and the peak storm surge are expected late this afternoon through the evening.

 

3 hr 24 min ago

Curfew issued for Lafayette ahead of the storm

From CNN’s Tina Burnside

A curfew will go into effect Friday afternoon for all residents in Lafayette Parish as Hurricane Delta approaches the coastal areas of Louisiana. 

Lafayette Mayor Josh Guillory said the curfew will start at 5 p.m. ET  Friday and end 9 a.m. ET Saturday. 

"Our number one priority is to protect life and property," Guillory said at a news conference.

Guillory went on to say Lafayette Parish is not expected to take a direct hit from the storm surge, but could see some impacts. He urged residents to make their final preparations in the next few hours. 

The hurricane is expected to make landfall along coastal Louisiana Friday evening. Delta will be the fourth named storm to hit Louisiana this year, a record for the state.

3 hr 31 min ago

As Delta barrels toward the coast, Southwest Louisiana is still without a working radar

From CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar

Hurricane Laura demolished the National Weather Service radar in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Now, as Delta barrels toward the coast, the office was left blind. 

The radar dome sits on top of an over 60-foot tower, and since wind speeds are often stronger, the higher you go up, this likely led to its demise.

Normally when one radar site goes out, other nearby NWS offices can step in since many radar sites overlap a little.

"We have multiple radars to use, including one in Houston, Fort Polk, and Slidell," said Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist for the Lake Charles NWS Office. 

But those neighboring radars don't cover the entire area, so what do you do about the gaps left behind?

It's mobile radar to the rescue, and not a moment too soon.

That is when a mobile radar from Oklahoma University came to the rescue. The team drove down to Louisiana to help fill the radar void. 

"In this particular case, the Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Teaching (SMART) Radar is here to enhance the existing coverage and provide high resolution data where the eye and eyewall are expected to pass," said Addison Alford, a graduate research assistant at the University of Oklahoma. "In past research deployments of the SMART Radars in hurricanes, we routinely transmit our data to a webpage that can assist the NOAA NWS in their critical mission to provide life-saving warnings to the public."

Keep reading here

3 hr 52 min ago

New Orleans city employees to be dismissed early ahead of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Delta

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

New Orleans City employees will be dismissed early, at 3 p.m. local time, ahead of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Delta, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a news conference Friday.

Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 3 and is expected to make landfall Friday night.  

The effects of the storm are expected to be felt in New Orleans from 4 p.m. to midnight, the mayor said.

 "We'll do an early dismissal about 3 p.m. this afternoon to again get our people, as best as possible, out of any harm's way as 4 p.m. approaches," Cantrell said. 

Cantrell said the city has received "increasingly encouraging news" about Delta but remains prepared for any adverse weather or worst-case scenarios. 

"We remain very much concerned and on guard should we need to help our neighbors along southwest Louisiana," Cantrell said.

There are still concerns for flash flooding, river flooding and potential tornadoes as the storm makes landfall, Cantrell said. 

Cantrell said the city has more than 6,100 evacuees in the city from previous storms.

RTA buses and ferries are still operating at this time but suspension is possible if winds get higher than 35 mph, the mayor explained. 

Gusty winds are already being reported in New Orleans, according to Collin Arnold, director of New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. 

"We ask our residents to be vigilant, stay weather aware throughout today," Arnold said. "We're not out of the woods, the woods might just not be as thick as we think right now."

4 hr 1 min ago

A buoy recorded 35-foot waves as Delta passed

Earlier this morning, the core of Hurricane Delta passed very close to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's buoy

When it passed by the buoy, the pressure rapidly dropped.

The waves reached 35 feet.

And the winds reached hurricane strength, dropped down to near zero as the center went passed and strengthened once again as it moved away from the buoy. 