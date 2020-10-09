Storm surge is beginning along the coast

When Hurricane Delta makes landfall later today in southwestern Louisiana, it will become the first hurricane with a name from the Greek alphabet. Why is that important? It shows just how relentless the 2020 hurricane season has been.

Tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin are named using an alphabetical list of 21 names that rotates every year on a six-year rotation.

But what happens if there are more storms in a year than there are names? In that rare instance (this is only the second time it has happened, along with 2005), the storms are named using the Greek alphabet.

In 2005, there were six Greek alphabet named storms, making it all the way to Zeta. Of those, only Beta and Epsilon were hurricanes. Beta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 2 storm, while Epsilon was out in the middle of the open Atlantic.

This year Delta is the first of the four Greek letter storms to reach hurricane status and is poised to be the first one ever to hit the US. With more than seven weeks left in this year's hurricane season, it may not be the last.

