The storm surge is beginning along the coast as Hurricane Delta makes its way closer to the shore.
"A NOAA National Ocean Service water level gauge at Freshwater Canal Locks, Louisiana, recently reported storm surge inundation of a little over 4 feet above ground level," the National Hurricane Center said in their 3 p.m. ET update.
The winds have weakened slightly. But this is still a dangerous storm with 105 mph sustained winds and higher gusts.
2 hr 7 min ago
Hurricane-force wind gust reported in Texas and Louisiana
An oil platform automatic wind gauge recorded hurricane-force wind gusts of 74 mph today.
Here are some other notable wind gusts:
64 mph — Texas Point, Texas
60 mph — Lake Charles, Louisiana
60 mph — Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana
55 mph — Freshwater Canal Locks, Louisiana
Winds will continue to increase in intensity as the storm moves closer.
2 hr 27 min ago
Nearly 10,000 people are in shelters ahead of Hurricane Delta
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
Nearly 10,000 people are in shelters ahead of Hurricane Delta Friday afternoon, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference.
A total of 9,537 people are in Louisiana shelters as of Friday, Edwards said.
More than 800 of those evacuees have been evacuated due to concerns from Hurricane Delta, which is currently a Category 2 Hurricane expected to make landfall in the southwest part of Louisiana Friday evening, according to the governor.
Most of those evacuees are from Calcasieu Parish, Edwards said.
2 hr 29 min ago
Delta will become the first Greek alphabet named hurricane to make landfall in the US
From CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller
When Hurricane Delta makes landfall later today in southwestern Louisiana, it will become the first hurricane with a name from the Greek alphabet. Why is that important? It shows just how relentless the 2020 hurricane season has been.
Tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin are named using an alphabetical list of 21 names that rotates every year on a six-year rotation.
But what happens if there are more storms in a year than there are names? In that rare instance (this is only the second time it has happened, along with 2005), the storms are named using the Greek alphabet.
In 2005, there were six Greek alphabet named storms, making it all the way to Zeta. Of those, only Beta and Epsilon were hurricanes. Beta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 2 storm, while Epsilon was out in the middle of the open Atlantic.
This year Delta is the first of the four Greek letter storms to reach hurricane status and is poised to be the first one ever to hit the US. With more than seven weeks left in this year's hurricane season, it may not be the last.
Hurricane Delta has weakened slightly and is now a 110 mph, strong Category 2 hurricane, according to the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Further small fluctuations in intensity are possible until the storm reaches the coast, but Delta is just one mile per hour shy of being a major hurricane.
Landfall, when the center of the storm is more than half-way onshore, is expected this evening over southwest Louisiana as a strong Category 2 storm.
Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain have already been battering parts of the Louisiana and Texas coasts.
Hurricane-force winds and the peak storm surge are expected late this afternoon through the evening.
3 hr 24 min ago
Curfew issued for Lafayette ahead of the storm
From CNN’s Tina Burnside
A curfew will go into effect Friday afternoon for all residents in Lafayette Parish as Hurricane Delta approaches the coastal areas of Louisiana.
Lafayette Mayor Josh Guillory said the curfew will start at 5 p.m. ET Friday and end 9 a.m. ET Saturday.
"Our number one priority is to protect life and property," Guillory said at a news conference.
Guillory went on to say Lafayette Parish is not expected to take a direct hit from the storm surge, but could see some impacts. He urged residents to make their final preparations in the next few hours.
The hurricane is expected to make landfall along coastal Louisiana Friday evening. Delta will be the fourth named storm to hit Louisiana this year, a record for the state.
3 hr 31 min ago
As Delta barrels toward the coast, Southwest Louisiana is still without a working radar
From CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar
Hurricane Laura demolished the National Weather Service radar in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Now, as Delta barrels toward the coast, the office was left blind.
The radar dome sits on top of an over 60-foot tower, and since wind speeds are often stronger, the higher you go up, this likely led to its demise.
Normally when one radar site goes out, other nearby NWS offices can step in since many radar sites overlap a little.
"We have multiple radars to use, including one in Houston, Fort Polk, and Slidell," said Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist for the Lake Charles NWS Office.
But those neighboring radars don't cover the entire area, so what do you do about the gaps left behind?
It's mobile radar to the rescue, and not a moment too soon.
That is when a mobile radar from Oklahoma University came to the rescue. The team drove down to Louisiana to help fill the radar void.
"In this particular case, the Shared Mobile Atmospheric Research and Teaching (SMART) Radar is here to enhance the existing coverage and provide high resolution data where the eye and eyewall are expected to pass," said Addison Alford, a graduate research assistant at the University of Oklahoma. "In past research deployments of the SMART Radars in hurricanes, we routinely transmit our data to a webpage that can assist the NOAA NWS in their critical mission to provide life-saving warnings to the public."