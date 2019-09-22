Today, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joined onstage at Houston's NRG Arena by President Trump for a rally that is meant to celebrate the growing ties between India, the world's largest democracy and the US, the world's most powerful one.

But deep in the heart of Texas, not all of us are thrilled to see Modi and Trump in our backyard.

Both leaders have stoked divisions within their respective countries, and enacted troubling policies that chip away at democracy. And as tempting as it might be to celebrate "Howdy Modi" as a moment for the Indian American community to be seen, heard and recognized as a rising political force in the US, we're worried that it comes at a cost that is far too high.

We can't afford to ignore the pernicious impact that President Trump's words and policies have had on immigrants and communities of color.

As native Houstonians of South Asian descent, there is a huge sense of pride in what our community has been able to accomplish. From CEOs to engineers, astronauts, artists, and taxi drivers, we have firmly established our roots in all facets of this country. Houston has afforded us the opportunity to thrive and succeed. With success, however, comes a responsibility to give back. It also means using our voices to speak out in the face of injustice, whether it's the detention of migrant children in our own state or the lack of basic rights ethnic and religious minorities have in our ancestral country.

Just a snapshot of what's been going on with Kashmir:

India revoked Kashmir's special status last month, and several thousand Kashmiris, including politicians and activists, have been detained, according to government sources who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Modi says that the changes will eventually help stimulate the region's economy, but that seems to be a flimsy explanation.

There are plenty of states in India with higher unemployment and poverty rates that have not been placed under such draconian restrictions. It's hard not to view this as part of a wider Hindu nationalist agenda.

More importantly, this action in Kashmir took place without diplomacy and dialogue. Tensions between Hindus and Muslims have simmered for decades, and while the region has struggled with economic stagnation, unilaterally shutting down the region without input from the people who live there is the antithesis of democracy.

And that is the lens by which we view this situation. We are not here to take sides between Hindus or Muslims, India or Pakistan, or any other groups.

We must judge what's going on by the benchmarks of democracy, and question whether the government is acting for, of, and by the people. With the communications blackout still in effect, the only voice emerging from the region is that of the Indian government.

As Americans, we are allowed to criticize our leaders and protest, while the free press can hold our government accountable. But none of that is currently available in Kashmir. Peace requires hard work finding common ground and striking compromises, and Modi does not appear to be interested in doing that.