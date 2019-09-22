Live Updates: India's Narendra Modi and Donald Trump visit Houston
Where the word "howdy" comes from
Google searches for the word "howdy" have spiked in the last couple of days, and a lot of those searches are from people in India wondering what exactly the word means.
For our readers outside the US, "howdy" is just an informal way to say "hello" or "how do you do?" It's used most commonly in the South.
According to Merriam-Webster, the word "howdy" first appeared in 1712 as a shortened version of "how do ye?" It's thought to be a part of the South England dialect.
Opinion: Not everyone will be cheering for Modi and Trump
Today, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joined onstage at Houston's NRG Arena by President Trump for a rally that is meant to celebrate the growing ties between India, the world's largest democracy and the US, the world's most powerful one.
But deep in the heart of Texas, not all of us are thrilled to see Modi and Trump in our backyard.
Both leaders have stoked divisions within their respective countries, and enacted troubling policies that chip away at democracy. And as tempting as it might be to celebrate "Howdy Modi" as a moment for the Indian American community to be seen, heard and recognized as a rising political force in the US, we're worried that it comes at a cost that is far too high.
We can't afford to ignore the pernicious impact that President Trump's words and policies have had on immigrants and communities of color.
As native Houstonians of South Asian descent, there is a huge sense of pride in what our community has been able to accomplish. From CEOs to engineers, astronauts, artists, and taxi drivers, we have firmly established our roots in all facets of this country. Houston has afforded us the opportunity to thrive and succeed. With success, however, comes a responsibility to give back. It also means using our voices to speak out in the face of injustice, whether it's the detention of migrant children in our own state or the lack of basic rights ethnic and religious minorities have in our ancestral country.
Just a snapshot of what's been going on with Kashmir:
- India revoked Kashmir's special status last month, and several thousand Kashmiris, including politicians and activists, have been detained, according to government sources who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity.
- Modi says that the changes will eventually help stimulate the region's economy, but that seems to be a flimsy explanation.
- There are plenty of states in India with higher unemployment and poverty rates that have not been placed under such draconian restrictions. It's hard not to view this as part of a wider Hindu nationalist agenda.
- More importantly, this action in Kashmir took place without diplomacy and dialogue. Tensions between Hindus and Muslims have simmered for decades, and while the region has struggled with economic stagnation, unilaterally shutting down the region without input from the people who live there is the antithesis of democracy.
And that is the lens by which we view this situation. We are not here to take sides between Hindus or Muslims, India or Pakistan, or any other groups.
We must judge what's going on by the benchmarks of democracy, and question whether the government is acting for, of, and by the people. With the communications blackout still in effect, the only voice emerging from the region is that of the Indian government.
As Americans, we are allowed to criticize our leaders and protest, while the free press can hold our government accountable. But none of that is currently available in Kashmir. Peace requires hard work finding common ground and striking compromises, and Modi does not appear to be interested in doing that.
Some facts on Narendra Modi
Here's a look at the life of Narendra Modi:
Personal details:
- Birth date: September 17, 1950
- Birth place: Vadnagar, Gujarat, India
- Birth name: Narendra Damodardas Modi
- Father: Damodardas Modi
- Mother: Hiraba "Heeraben" Modi
- Marriage: Jashodaben (Chimanlal) Modi (1968-present, separated)
- Education: Delhi University, B.A., 1978; Gujarat University, M.A., 1983
- Religion: Hindu
- Other Facts: Left home in his late teens to travel India, stay in ashrams and wander the Himalayas. First prime minister born in independent India.
Important dates:
- October 3, 1972 - Modi joins the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
- June 1975 - Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposes a period of emergency as she faces a political crisis. Civil liberties are restricted, media is censored, and protesters are arrested. Modi becomes involved in the movement to restore those rights.
- 1987 - Enters mainstream politics and joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as organization secretary of the Gujarat unit in western India.
- January 5, 1998 - Is promoted to become the national general secretary of BJP.
- 2002 - A Muslim mob sets fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims as it pulls out of a station in Gujarat, killing at least 58 people. Riots erupt in the days following the fire and Modi is accused of condoning the violent protests that kill approximately 1,000 people, mostly Muslims.
- 2005 - The United States declines to issue a diplomatic visa to Modi for his suspected role in the 2002 riots.
- May 20, 2014 - The BJP wins the general election and Modi is appointed prime minister.
- September 27-30, 2014 - Modi makes his first visit to the United States as prime minister and meets with President Barack Obama.
- December 8, 2014 - Modi wins a Time magazine reader's poll as person of the year.
- January 25-27, 2015 - Obama becomes the first sitting US president to visit India twice. During the three-day visit, Obama and Modi negotiate a civil nuclear deal, a ten-year defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.
- December 25, 2015 - Modi visits Pakistan and meets with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It is the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Pakistan in almost 12 years.
- June 26, 2017 - Meets with US President Donald Trump for the first time at the White House.
- August 15, 2018 - During his Independence Day speech to the nation, Modi announces India will launch its first manned mission to space by 2022.
- May 30, 2019 - Sworn in for a second term as India's prime minister.
- August 5, 2019 - Tensions between India and Pakistan increase after Modi announces that India will revoke a constitutional provision giving the state of Jammu and Kashmir autonomy to set its own laws. In the wake of the announcement, widespread communications blackouts are reported in the Muslim-majority region.
- August 8, 2019 - Modi delivers a televised address in which he claims that revoking Kashmir's autonomous status will promote stability, reduce corruption and boost the economy. Pakistan's foreign minister says the country will remain vigilant, but no military options are being considered. The United Nations issues a statement calling on both countries to resolve the issue peacefully while respecting human rights in the region.
More than 50,000 people expected at "Howdy, Modi!"
More than 50,000 have registered for the rally in Houston featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump dubbed "Howdy, Modi!"
Free online passes to the event are currently sold out, though registration for the waitlist is still open. The expected turnout would make it the second largest gathering for a foreign leader in the US, according to the event's website.
The event will take place in Houston’s NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans. The stadium is capable of seating 72,220, according to NRG's website.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are expected to join Modi and Trump on stage.