Storms could affect post-Thanksgiving travel
More than 350 flights in the US have been delayed
As of 9 a.m. ET, 353 flights within, into or out of the United States have been delayed, according to FlightAware, an aviation company that tracks flight changes.
Additionally, 29 flights in the United States have been cancelled entirely today.
Here's FlightAware's map of the latest flight data:
How to make your post-Thanksgiving drive as stress-free as possible
Before you hit the road today, here are some tips on how to make your drive home more enjoyable and safe:
- Check the weather and for road closures. With wide swaths of the country will be under threat from snow to strong winds, even thunderstorms. Check what you're about to drive through and for possible road closures on your route. That will help prepare you for when to drive, where to drive and what you're about to drive into.
- Check your equipment. Make sure your windshield wipers work, that your oil doesn't need to be changed and your tires aren't losing their grip. If you're in a snowy area, bring a windshield scraper and shovel to dig yourself out of trouble.
- Fill your gas tank. We know it's only an hour to Grandma's house but there's no reason to depart with your tank half full.
- Bring extra supplies. Bring extra water and snacks in case you're stuck in traffic or your car battery conks out and you need to wait for help.
- Bring chargers, flares and a flashlight. If you do need assistance, a fully charged cell phone, backup cell phone battery, flares and a flashlight can help light the way.
- Stay warm. If your car won't run, neither will the heat. Pack warm coats and blankets to keep warm if you're stuck on the side of the road.
West coast braces for winter storms
A strong storm system is impacting the West coast from Seattle south to Los Angeles, bringing feet of snow to the mountains, heavy rain to the coasts and valleys, and gusty winds.
Major travel delays are expected across the mountainous regions where chains will be required and road closures are possible due to near white out conditions at times.
The National Weather Service office in Sacramento states that “Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED after 10 a.m. for the Coastal Range/Shasta County.”
Up to 2 feet of snow is possible in the upper foothills, 2-4 feet of snow is forecast above 6000 feet and up to 5 feet of snow is possible on the higher peaks through Monday night.
Moderate to heavy rain is forecast across the coasts and valleys through Monday with widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches possible. Roadway flooding is possible across the region through Monday.
Strong winds will also be a concern through early Monday morning where sustained winds are forecast between 25-35 mph and gusts are forecast between 35-55 mph. This could lead to downed trees and power lines as well as cause a driving hazard for high profile vehicles.
New York City crews are prepared for "difficult storm," officials say
At least 705 storm spreaders are "loaded’" and ready to go ahead of snowy weather expected in New York today and tomorrow, NYC Sanitation Department Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said Saturday at a press conference.
The city is expecting anywhere between 1-4 inches, Garcia said. However, she cautioned conditions could easily change.
Snow is expected to begin Sunday and then turn into a snowy/rain mix on Monday, officials say.
Another 1,500 plows will be on standby for Monday if conditions warrant snow plows, Garcia said.
Once the snow reaches two inches or more on the street officials will start plowing, she said.
American Airlines has also issued a Winter Weather Alert for more than 40 airports including the New York and Philadelphia hubs, a release from the airline says.