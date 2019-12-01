Storms could affect post-Thanksgiving travel

A strong storm system is impacting the West coast from Seattle south to Los Angeles, bringing feet of snow to the mountains, heavy rain to the coasts and valleys, and gusty winds.

Major travel delays are expected across the mountainous regions where chains will be required and road closures are possible due to near white out conditions at times.

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento states that “Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED after 10 a.m. for the Coastal Range/Shasta County.”

Up to 2 feet of snow is possible in the upper foothills, 2-4 feet of snow is forecast above 6000 feet and up to 5 feet of snow is possible on the higher peaks through Monday night.

Moderate to heavy rain is forecast across the coasts and valleys through Monday with widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches possible. Roadway flooding is possible across the region through Monday.

Strong winds will also be a concern through early Monday morning where sustained winds are forecast between 25-35 mph and gusts are forecast between 35-55 mph. This could lead to downed trees and power lines as well as cause a driving hazard for high profile vehicles.