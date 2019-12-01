New York governor activates emergency operations center, National Guard on standby

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has placed the National Guard on standby as a winter storm moves through the state.

New York’s Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to “enhanced monitoring mode.”

The heaviest snow accumulations are expected in the western Catskills, with totals expected to hit two feet. Areas around Albany could see 12 to 18 inches, while Central New York and the Mohawk Valley are expected to receive up to 15 inches of snow.

New York City and Long Island are expected to receive approximately 1 to 4 inches.