The latest on the Highland Park parade shooting

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 12:47 p.m. ET, July 6, 2022
6 min ago

Parade shooting suspect contemplated carrying out second attack in another city, police say

Christopher Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, speaks during a press conference on July 6.
Law enforcement said that the suspect in Monday's July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, considered carrying out another attack in Madison, Wisconsin, with another weapon in his car.

"Investigators did develop some information that it appears when he drove to Madison, he was driving around, however, he did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison, and he seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison," said Christopher Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"We don't have information to suggest he planned to drive to Madison initially to commit another attack. We do believe he was driving around following the first attack and saw the celebration," Covelli said.  

"Indications are that he hadn't put enough thought or research into it," Covelli added.

21 min ago

Husband of shooting victim describes moment he learned his wife was killed

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

The family of a Highland Park parade shooting victim is speaking out about what happened during the attack.

Katherine Goldstein, 64, was at the parade with her daughter Cassie, according to Katherine’s husband, Craig Goldstein, who rushed to the parade to try to help his daughter once he got a phone call from her telling him about the shooting. 

“My daughter, Cassie, looked up at the rooftop and saw the man with the gun. She said ‘Mom, we have to run,' and they ran,” Goldstein told CNN. “They were running side by side when a bullet entered Katie’s chest.” 

Goldstein said Cassie saw her mother fall to the ground, but she got the chance to tell her “I love you” one last time before she closed her eyes. A stranger then grabbed his daughter and told her she had to keep running, according to Goldstein.

“I could hear Cassie in the background and she was screaming, ‘Mom is dead! Don’t come!’ She was afraid for us. It seemed unreal, but I didn’t want to leave Cassie by herself. I wanted to find Cassie,” he said.

Goldstein told CNN his wife was a very kind, selfless and funny person who was devoted to her family and spent her evenings playing games with her daughters. 

“I could not imagine a better mother,” he said.

“She loved to go bird watching. In the spring she was out every morning with her binoculars,” he added.

Goldstein is survived by her two daughters and husband. 

44 min ago

State prosecutor: "Many more charges" to come against Highland Park shooting suspect

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, who is handling the state's case against Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III, said Wednesday that he anticipates that Crimo will face "many more charges."

"Yesterday, I referred to the fact that there were additional charges, many more charges against this defendant because so many people were hurt. For each individual that was hurt, people can anticipate an attempted murder charge as well as an aggravated battery with a firearm charge." 

Rinehart noted that all of those charges are felonies that carry "serious prison time associated with them." 

"Other people were attempted to be murdered, people who were not shot. So there are many different charges we are reviewing with respect to the other individuals who have sadly been injured by this," Rinehart said.

"Every time he fires a bullet at an individual, he is committing aggravated discharge of a weapon, whether he hit someone or not. There will be many more charges coming in the coming weeks," the state attorney said.

Rinehart said that he anticipated that those additional charges will be filed later this month.

41 min ago

Lake County state's attorney reaffirms his support for a nationwide ban on assault weapons

After the mass shooting in his hometown of Highland Park, Illinois, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said there should be a nationwide ban on assault weapons.

"The state of Illinois and the United States should ban these types of weapons. We had this ban from 1994 to 2004 with bipartisan support," he noted. "Everything shows that these types of horrifying, devastating incidents went down during that time. My position as a public safety professional, as one of the many individuals responsible for the safety of the people in Lake County, we should have a statewide and national ban on assault weapons."

He noted that the gap in the state's gun laws is due to the fact that there is no ban on assault weapons.

"With the respect to the red flag laws, we have to look at it on a case-by-case basis," he added. "With respect to holes in gun laws, we need an assault weapon ban and we need to make sure that law enforcement is using the red flag law, the firearm restraining order law."

45 min ago

Seventh victim of Highland Park mass shooting identified 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

The seventh victim of the mass shooting on July 4 has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo of Waukegan, Illinois. 

Uvaldo "was pronounced dead today at 7:47 a.m. at Evanston Hospital. An autopsy will be performed in the coming days," said a press release from the medical examiner.  

Six of the dead had been identified by the Lake County Coroner, and one by Cook County Medical Examiner.

20 min ago

FBI director says federal charges are possible in Highland Park July 4 parade shooting

From CNN's Evan Perez

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate hearing in Washington, DC on May 25.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that federal charges could be brought in the Highland Park, Illinois, July 4th parade shooting.

"If the facts gathered end up supporting a federal prosecution, then we will work with the US attorney’s office to pursue prosecution on the federal side as well," Wray said while speaking at an event in London on Chinese espionage and hacking.

Wray, speaking in London following an unrelated event with MI5 Director General Ken McCallum, noted that state charges have been brought against the suspect.

Wray also noted the bureau has been assisting local and state authorities investigating the mass shooting. The bureau is providing help with crime scene and evidence collection, and victims assistance experts to help those affected by the attack. 

1 min ago

Prosecutor: Shooting suspect will be held without bond

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

A judge ruled that Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III would remain in jail on Wednesday during a court appearance in Lake County, Illinois.

The state filed a written petition for no bail and said they would seek a conviction with a sentence of life in prison. Lake County Bond Court Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered Crimo to be held without bond.

"The judge ruled he would be held without bond and there is probable cause to hold him at this time for seven counts of first-degree murder," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart told reporters outside Lake County courthouse after the hearing.

"Based on the information that the investigation has produced so far, the judge found that the evidence was such a level that he would be held without bond also because of the fact that it is a mandatory life sentence," he added.

Additional details were developed during Crimo's bond hearing.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon outlined the events on July 4, stating that surveillance video from the scene showed a person running west with a black bag over the shoulder in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. As he was running, an object wrapped in cloth fell onto the pavement. The suspect left the object and kept running. The object was recovered and identified as a Smith & Wesson M&P15 — an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle — with one round in the chamber, but no magazine inserted, Dillion said.

Crimo provided investigators with a voluntary statement confessing to his actions and identified himself on still images as the person fleeing the scene when the rifle fell out of the bag, according to Dillon.

Dillon added that Crimo told law enforcement he “looked down his sights, aimed and opened fire” on paradegoers and fired two full magazines before putting in a third in a rifle. Crimo continued to fire before fleeing the rooftop, Dillon said. Three 30-round magazines and 83 spent shell casings were recovered, he said.

Crimo also said that he dressed up as a woman and covered his tattoos with makeup to avoid being recognized, according to the prosecutor.

The judge scheduled the next hearing in Crimo's case for July 28.

1 hr 34 min ago

Highland Park shooting suspect appears in court after being charged with 7 counts of murder 

From CNN's Travis Caldwell

The man suspected of killing at least seven people and wounding dozens at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb is making his first court appearance.

The suspect faces seven counts of first-degree murder “for the killing spree he has unleashed against our community,” Lake County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said at a news conference Tuesday.

A conviction would result in a sentence of life imprisonment without parole, he said.

The suspect, according to authorities, opened fire from a rooftop in Highland Park as the parade got underway just after 10 a.m. CT on Monday. More than 70 high-velocity rounds were fired with a rifle "similar to an AR-15," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli.

3 hr 32 min ago

2-year-old orphaned in parade shooting was protected by father before his own death, senator says

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

A two-year-old boy was left orphaned by Monday's mass shooting.

"He was pulled out from underneath his father, who was still bleeding, by good Samaritans," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth who was in the Highland Park emergency operations center when police briefed the mayor on the child.

"Then they went to work on his dad because his dad's leg was still bleeding," Duckworth told CNN.

A couple then "scooped him up and took him to safety, and then his dad died on the scene," according to Duckworth.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, died protecting his son, Aiden, according to the boy's grandfather, Michael Levberg, who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times. Levberg's 35-year-old daughter Irina — McCarthy’s wife and Aiden’s mother — also was among the seven people killed as they watched the parade.

"His dad did everything he could to protect his son and was successful in that," Duckworth said. 