Parade shooting suspect contemplated carrying out second attack in another city, police say

The family of a Highland Park parade shooting victim is speaking out about what happened during the attack.

Katherine Goldstein, 64, was at the parade with her daughter Cassie, according to Katherine’s husband, Craig Goldstein, who rushed to the parade to try to help his daughter once he got a phone call from her telling him about the shooting.

“My daughter, Cassie, looked up at the rooftop and saw the man with the gun. She said ‘Mom, we have to run,' and they ran,” Goldstein told CNN. “They were running side by side when a bullet entered Katie’s chest.”

Goldstein said Cassie saw her mother fall to the ground, but she got the chance to tell her “I love you” one last time before she closed her eyes. A stranger then grabbed his daughter and told her she had to keep running, according to Goldstein.

“I could hear Cassie in the background and she was screaming, ‘Mom is dead! Don’t come!’ She was afraid for us. It seemed unreal, but I didn’t want to leave Cassie by herself. I wanted to find Cassie,” he said.

Goldstein told CNN his wife was a very kind, selfless and funny person who was devoted to her family and spent her evenings playing games with her daughters.

“I could not imagine a better mother,” he said.

“She loved to go bird watching. In the spring she was out every morning with her binoculars,” he added.

Goldstein is survived by her two daughters and husband.