Highland Park shooting suspect appears in court after being charged with 7 counts of murder 

The suspect faces seven counts of first-degree murder “for the killing spree he has unleashed against our community,” Lake County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said at a news conference Tuesday.
A conviction would result in a sentence of life imprisonment without parole, he said.
The suspect, according to authorities, opened fire from a rooftop in Highland Park as the parade got underway just after 10 a.m. CT on Monday. More than 70 high-velocity rounds were fired with a rifle "similar to an AR-15,"said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli.
1 hr 59 min ago
2-year-old orphaned in parade shooting was protected by father before his own death, senator says
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
A two-year-old boy was left orphaned by Monday's mass shooting.
"He was pulled out from underneath his father, who was still bleeding, by good Samaritans," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth who was in the Highland Park emergency operations center when police briefed the mayor on the child.
"Then they went to work on his dad because his dad's leg was still bleeding," Duckworth told CNN.
A couple then "scooped him up and took him to safety, and then his dad died on the scene," according to Duckworth.
Kevin McCarthy, 37, died protecting his son, Aiden, according to the boy's grandfather, Michael Levberg, who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times. Levberg's 35-year-old daughter Irina — McCarthy’s wife and Aiden’s mother — also was among the seven people killed as they watched the parade.
"His dad did everything he could to protect his son and was successful in that," Duckworth said.
49 min ago
What we know about the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting
From CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji, Sara Smart and Sharif Paget
A gunman killed seven people in Monday's shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, leaving their families and community forever changed after another mass shooting in America.
Irina and Kevin McCarthy, aged 35 and 37, were identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office Tuesday. Their son, Aiden, was found alive and taken to safety in the aftermath of the violence, the family told CNN.
Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, were the four other victims identified. A seventh victim died at a hospital outside of Lake County, according to the Coroner’s Office.
Here's what is known about some of the victims so far:
Irina and Kevin McCarthy, who were killed in the shooting, are the parents of a toddler who was found alive, according to a family member.
Irina Colon, who was related to Irina McCarthy, shared an undated photo with CNN of the couple at their wedding in Chicago.
Colon said she was not at the parade and found out about the couple’s death from Irina McCarthy’s father. The couple’s 2-year-old son, Aiden, will now be cared for by family members, Colon said.
A verified GoFundMe campaign that Colon began said that in the aftermath of the violence, the young child was taken to safety by community members before his grandparents were located.
The North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe said in a statement Sundheim was a lifelong congregant and a member of the staff, having been a preschool teacher and events coordinator.
“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones,” the statement said.
Nicolas Toledo, father of eight and grandfather to many, had been visiting his family in Highland Park from Mexico and was identified as a victim in Monday’s shooting, an official from the state of Morelos told CNN.
Toledo loved fishing, painting and going on walks with his family in the park, one of his granddaughters, Kimberly Rangel, told CNN affiliate WBBM.
Toledo’s family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to repatriate him to Mexico.
Highland Park Parade shooting victim is off life support and fighting for his life, daughter says
From CNN's Sharif Paget
Eduardo Uvaldo, a 69-year-old man who was shot at the Highland Park July Fourth parade, is off life support and fighting for his life at Evanston Hospital, his daughter Katrina Uvaldo told CNN on Tuesday.
"Doctors said there's nothing they can do," she said, but noted he was still breathing on his own. "We need everyone to keep us in their prayers."
According to a verified GoFundMe campaign, Uvaldo was shot in the arm and then the back of the head. His wife and grandson also sustained injuries, his daughter said.
She told CNN her mother, Maria Uvaldo, got struck with bullet fragments on her forehead and hand. "Physically, she's good. Emotionally, she's distraught," his daughter said.
Eduardo and Maria Uvaldo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in February, she added.
Eduardo's grandson was shot in the forearm but didn't even realize he got hit until he arrived at the hospital with Maria, Katrina told CNN.
Katrina described her father as hardworking. He occasionally liked to remind his daughters that he worked for 30 years and never missed a single day, she said.
Eduardo — who dislikes crowds — tends to avoid parades, Katrina said. But he liked the one at Highland Park, and every year it would be the only one he'd attend, she said.
Katrina said her father will turn 70 this Friday.
34 min ago
Police identified 6 of 7 victims in Highland Park parade shooting
From CNN's Amir Vera, Jason Hanna, Adrienne Broaddus and Helen Regan
Jennifer Banek, Lake County Coroner, read the list of names during a Tuesday news conference. The victims are as follows:
64-year-old Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park
35-year-old Irina McCarthy of Highland Park
37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park
63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park
88-year-old Stephen Straus of Highland Park
78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico
A seventh victim died at a hospital outside of Lake County, Banek said.
3 hr 13 min ago
Parade shooting suspect expected to make first court appearance today
From CNN's Travis Caldwell
The man suspected of killing seven people and wounding dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.
Robert E. Crimo III, 21, faces seven counts of first-degree murder “for the killing spree he has unleashed against our community,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said at a news conference Tuesday. A conviction would result in a sentence of life imprisonment without parole, he said.
“These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo. I want to emphasize that,” Rinehart said, and prosecutors will ask a judge to deny bail.
29 min ago
Police say shooting suspect planned parade attack for weeks
From CNN's Travis Caldwell
oert E. Crimo III, the 21-year-old man suspected of killing seven people and wounding dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, opened fire from a building as the parade got underway just after 10 a.m. CT on Monday, according to authorities.
More than 70 high-velocity rounds were fired by a rifle “similar to an AR-15,” according to Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli, and the gunman then fled the area.
Crimo allegedly had another rifle in his vehicle when he was pulled over by police hours after the shooting, Covelli said, and other firearms were recovered from his residence in nearby Highwood.
Crimo is believed by authorities to have planned the attack for weeks, and the rifle used appears to have been purchased legally in Illinois, he said.
Prior contact with police: Crimo had two encounters with police in 2019 over fears for his safety and that of others, information that prompted the city’s mayor to wonder how Crimo was able to later legally obtain firearms.
The Highland Park Police Department received a report in April 2019 that Crimo had earlier attempted suicide, Covelli said Tuesday. Police spoke with Crimo and his parents and the matter was handled by mental health professionals, he said.
In September that year, a family member reported that Crimo threatened “to kill everyone” and had a collection of knives, Covelli said. Police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from their residence. Highland Park police reported the incident to Illinois State Police (ISP,) which said in a news release Tuesday that family members were not willing to file additional complaints.
The knives confiscated by Highland Park police were returned the same day after Crimo’s father claimed they were his, ISP said.
Over the next two years, Crimo legally purchased five firearms, according to Covelli – a combination of rifles, a pistol and possibly a shotgun. ISP confirmed Tuesday that Crimo passed four background checks between June 2020 and September 2021 when purchasing firearms, which included checks of the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System.