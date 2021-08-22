Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region.

Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode Island.

The hurricane warning for Long Island, the southern coast of New England and Block Island has been changed to a tropical storm warning. This is a result of Henri changing from a hurricane to a tropical storm and should not be seen as a significant decrease in the impacts expected.

Dangerous storm surge, strong gusty winds and flooding rainfall are still expected in all of these locations throughout the day.