Live Updates

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:22 AM ET, Sun August 22, 2021
2 min ago

Winds increasing along coast as Henri nears, warnings changed

From CNN's Brandon Miller 

Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region.

Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode Island.

The hurricane warning for Long Island, the southern coast of New England and Block Island has been changed to a tropical storm warning. This is a result of Henri changing from a hurricane to a tropical storm and should not be seen as a significant decrease in the impacts expected.

Dangerous storm surge, strong gusty winds and flooding rainfall are still expected in all of these locations throughout the day.

19 min ago

Henri is now a tropical storm

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Henri has weakened slightly to a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds now at 70 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.  

A hurricane has winds of 74 mph or higher.  The storm is currently located around 50 miles southeast of Montauk Point, New York.

 