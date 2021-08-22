US
Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:33 a.m. ET, August 22, 2021
11 min ago

Biden approves Connecticut emergency declaration ahead of Henri landfall

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

President Joe Biden had approved an emergency declaration for Connecticut with Tropical Storm Henri just hours away from making landfall on the east coast.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding," the White House said.

This declaration would help "lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut located within New London County."

Some context: Biden on Saturday night made the same declaration for Rhode Island.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. ET to update the country on how his administration is responding to the tropical storm.

1 min ago

Wettest hour in New York City history

From CNN's Judson Jones

Members of the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" audience leave in search of shelter from the storm in New York on August 21, 2021.
Members of the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" audience leave in search of shelter from the storm in New York on August 21, 2021. Will Lanzoni/CNN

The heavy rain associated with Henri not only forced the concert celebrating New York City's comeback to be cut short Saturday, but it also resulted in New York City's Central Park beating its daily rainfall record with 4.45 inches of rain.

The old record was 4.19 inches of rain, which was from 1888.

It was also New York City's wettest day since 2014. The storm also broke the city's all-time hourly rainfall record. 

"The 1.94" of rain that fell from 10pm to 11pm at Central Park last night was the wettest hour on record for New York City," the NWS in New York tweeted this morning. 

29 min ago

New England Army Corp of Engineers activates Emergency Operations Center ahead of Henri impact

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

The New England District Army Corp of Engineers announced Sunday it has activated its Emergency Operations Center “to coordinate with state and federal agencies storm preparation for the arrival of Henri.” 

The USACE operates 33 dams and three hurricane barriers in the region: Stamford in Connecticut, Fox Point in Rhode Island, and New Bedford in Massachusetts. 

“Closures of any of our hurricane barriers are based on projected high tides and weather conditions, including wind speeds. Staff are on site well before the projected high tides occur to monitor real-time conditions and close the barriers as needed,” the USACE said.

According to the USACE, the three barriers are operated 10-25 times a year and protect the cities of Stamford, New Bedford, Fairhaven, Acushnet and Providence from flooding during a coastal event.

The Reservoir Control Center in Concord, Massachusetts, continues monitoring storage levels at their Flood Risk Management Projects and said there is “ample storage available” at this time, the USACE said.

32 min ago

Water levels increasing quickly along the eastern tip of Long Island as high tide nears

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Sea levels are quickly rising in Montauk, New York, along the eastern tip of Long Island, on Sunday morning as winds increased from the approach of Tropical Storm Henri. 

The ocean is nearly 2 feet above normal tidal levels and increasing as the wind intensity picks up. Expect water levels to continue rising over the next hour ahead of high tide, which is set to occur in the 9 a.m. ET hour. Water levels may continue to increase even as the tide begins to pull out, due to the storm surge from Tropical Storm Henri. 

In the tide chart from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration below, the red line is the actual water level over time. The blue line represents the normal tide cycle (i.e. what the water would be without a storm present).

39 min ago

Cars partly submerged in flood waters in Middletown, New Jersey

From CNN's Alex Medeiros

Middletown, New Jersey, on August 22, 2021.
Middletown, New Jersey, on August 22, 2021. WCBS

There were cars submerged in water spotted in Middletown, New Jersey, due to flooding from Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday.

Strong gusty winds and flooding rainfall are expected along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning.

52 min ago

Winds increasing along coast as Henri nears, warnings changed

From CNN's Brandon Miller 

Waves pound a beach in Montauk, New York, on August 22, 2021.
Waves pound a beach in Montauk, New York, on August 22, 2021. Craig Ruttle/AP

Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region.

Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode Island.

The hurricane warning for Long Island, the southern coast of New England and Block Island has been changed to a tropical storm warning. This is a result of Henri changing from a hurricane to a tropical storm and should not be seen as a significant decrease in the impacts expected.

Dangerous storm surge, strong gusty winds and flooding rainfall are still expected in all of these locations throughout the day.

1 hr 30 min ago

Henri is now a tropical storm

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Henri has weakened slightly to a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds now at 70 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.  

A hurricane has winds of 74 mph or higher.  The storm is currently located around 50 miles southeast of Montauk Point, New York.

 