President Joe Biden had approved an emergency declaration for Connecticut with Tropical Storm Henri just hours away from making landfall on the east coast.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding," the White House said.

This declaration would help "lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut located within New London County."

Some context: Biden on Saturday night made the same declaration for Rhode Island.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. ET to update the country on how his administration is responding to the tropical storm.