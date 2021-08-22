Here's where Henri is now — and where the storm's going next

"Henri weakens a little more while moving west-northwestward across central Connecticut," the center said.
Henri is expected to travel westward across Connecticut tonight before making a sharp turn eastward.
Here's a look at Henri's latest forecast path:
1 hr 23 min ago
Biden: We are taking Tropical Storm Henri "seriously" and are prepared to provide federal aid
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
President Biden said that the administration is taking the potential impact of Tropical Storm Henri "seriously," despite it no longer being a hurricane, during remarks from the White House on Sunday.
"Fortunately it's no longer a hurricane, it's been downgraded to a tropical storm. And we are taking it seriously, though, because the size and the storm's surge and the rainfall it's producing," the President said.
Biden said the federal government is prepared to assist those state's impacted by the storm and the heavy rainfall.
"And while New Englanders are used to dealing with some tough weather, this storm has the potential for widespread consequences across the region with significant flooding, power outages, that could affect hundreds of thousands of people. And so we're doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond and recover. I can't think of anyone better to lead this operation than Deanne Criswell of FEMA," he said.
Biden said that he spoke with governors of the states that could be affected and "urged them to take advantage of the assistance FEMA can offer in advance and committed to do everything we can to support their communities through the storm and afterwards.
He continued, "FEMA has already prepositioned resources in the region to speed our ability to respond, including food, water and life-saving communications equipment, as well as generators. In close cooperation with the electrical sector, preparations are in place to address significant power outages and resources and support that's staged at the edge of this storm to be able to move quickly in to help."
Biden said that he already approved emergency declarations for Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.
Biden encouraged residents in the Northeast to "do their part to prepare."
"Follow the guidance from the local authorities. Some places have already had heavy rains and winds and dangerous storm surges. Henri is going to continue to move across much of the northeast. So it's important to monitor it closely and be prepared in your home and your community. Make sure you have the supplies for your entire household... And don't forget that you may need to seek shelter while battling the Delta variant and Covid-19. So wear a mask, and try to observe social distancing," he said.
2 hr 18 min ago
SOON: Biden will give an update on his administration's response to Henri
President Biden is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. ET to update the country on how his administration is responding to Tropical Storm Henri.
Earlier today, ahead of Henri's landfall, Biden approved emergency declarations for the states of New York and Connecticut. Yesterday, he approved a similar declaration for Rhode Island.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. ET for New York City and parts of northeastern New Jersey and southern New York.
This warning includes more than 11 million people.
A band of heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Henri has stalled over the region since this morning and a moderate rain continues to fall. More than 5 inches of rain has fallen in New York’s Central Park since yesterday, making this the heaviest two-day rainfall total for this location since Hurricane Irene in 2011, according to the National Weather Service.
This rain should continue through the evening before likely shifting north and west tonight.
3 hr 32 min ago
Henri continues to gradually weaken and slow down as it moves inland
From CNN's Jackson Dill
Tropical Storm Henri is now a 50 mph tropical storm located over Rhode Island, according to the 2 p.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm-force winds currently span up to 125 miles away from the center of the storm.
As forecast, the storm’s forward speed is beginning to slow, now moving northwest at 9 mph.
“On the forecast track, Henri is expected to slow down further and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border tonight, with an east-northeastward motion across northern Connecticut and southern Massachusetts expected on Monday,” says the NHC.
This will worsen the flood threat associated with the heavy rains falling from this storm, including the flash flood warnings currently in effect for parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.
The storm surge threat is subsiding now and the NHC has canceled all storm surge warnings. A tropical storm warning remains in effect from East Rockaway Inlet, New York through Chatham, Massachusetts, including Long Island, Block Island, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.
4 hr 12 min ago
Connecticut governor urges residents to not get complacent as Henri moves ashore as a tropical storm
From CNN's Kay Jones
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Sunday afternoon that residents should not get complacent even though Tropical Storm Henri is not hitting as a hurricane.
During a news briefing Sunday afternoon, Lamont said that most of the power outages right now are in the southeastern part of the state. He said they will be tracking the storm as it moves further inland and urged caution.
Twice as many crews are available to help with power restoration than ever before, he said. The state is expecting to see temperatures above 90 degrees this week, and he said they will restore power as soon as possible.
Lamont said the biggest concern right now is flooding from the amount of rain received so far. Warnings will be issued for localized flooding as the storm moves inland, David Manning with the National Weather Service said.
Manning said he talked with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamontearlier today and that they will work together on recovery and response efforts.
4 hr 44 min ago
Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Tropical Storm Henri has made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island near Westerly, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm had winds of 60 mph, with higher gusts.
Weakening is expected today as the storm pushes further inland, but tropical storm-force winds will continue to cause power outages through much of southern New England this afternoon and tonight.
Heavy rain will continue to produce the potential for flooding from New Jersey to New England through Tuesday.
5 hr 23 min ago
More than 100,000 people will lose power in Rhode Island as Henri moves through state, governor says
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee said Sunday he expects more than 100,000 people will lose power as Tropical Storm Henri slams into the state.
“We’re very concerned about the impact that the storm is having on us,” McKee told CNN on Sunday.
McKee said the state is prepared, thanks in part to President Joe Biden’s willingness to sign an emergency declaration ahead of the storm making landfall.
McKee said there are more than 200 power restoration trucks on the ground with more help coming from out of state.
The governor expressed concern that temperatures in the state will be in the 90s through Thursday.
“If we are without electricity you know what that means in terms of the health and economy relative to the, you know, our seniors and those in our business community,” he said.
4 hr 16 min ago
Strong winds and waves spotted in Rhode Island
From CNN's Amanda Jackson
Cindy Laughlin captured a video showing big waves and strong winds from Tropical Storm Henri impacting Narragansett, Rhode Island, on Sunday.
Laughlin told CNN the power has been on and off as the storm approached.
"The nerve-wracking thing is seeing pieces of shingles and a gutter flying around," she said.
When asked if the debris was coming from her home, Laughlin said she couldn't "quite tell which house it's coming from and one of my neighbors scolded me for trying to survey damage in the midst of the storm."