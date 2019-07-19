It was hot in Omaha, Nebraska, yesterday. Very hot.

The city hit a high temperature of 97 degrees with a sweltering 109 degree heat index on Thursday.

So the National Weather Service station in Omaha decided to try to bake biscuits in a car sitting in a parking lot.

The pan of biscuits was sitting in the car, in direct sunlight, for just 60 minutes when it hit 175 degrees.

In all, it took eight hours for the biscuits to get crispy, although the Omaha-based meteorologists said the middles were still a little uncooked.

It'll be even hotter in Omaha today: The temperature is set to hit 106 degrees and the heat index should hit a boiling 116 degrees.