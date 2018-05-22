Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure, near to the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) plant (TOP R), on Hawaii's Big Island. Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure, near to the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) plant (TOP R), on Hawaii's Big Island. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Fissure 6 reactivated overnight and has been erupting into the early morning hours Tuesday, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO).

Lava flows from this fissure are slowly moving toward the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) property, HVO says.

This is in addition to lava from Fissure 22, which crossed onto the power plant’s property Monday afternoon.

Fissure 6’s lava is flowing slowly toward PGV’s property, but HVO says there is no immediate threat to any of the underground wells at the plant.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, according to HVO.