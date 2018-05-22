Between the flowing lava and toxic gas that are forcing evacuations, the Kilauea eruption feels like a never-ending emergency for the people who live in the Puna district on Hawaii's big island.

Evacuated residents are allowed into the neighborhood to check on their homes for a period each day — 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. — conditions permitting. For some, it's a chance to chart the lava's progression and to see if any new fissures are opening in the ground near their homes.

Read more about the residents here.