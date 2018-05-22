Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews lavaBy Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
What it's like to live on Hawaii's big island right now
From CNN's Stephanie Elam
Between the flowing lava and toxic gas that are forcing evacuations, the Kilauea eruption feels like a never-ending emergency for the people who live in the Puna district on Hawaii's big island.
Evacuated residents are allowed into the neighborhood to check on their homes for a period each day — 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. — conditions permitting. For some, it's a chance to chart the lava's progression and to see if any new fissures are opening in the ground near their homes.
Lava reaches geothermal power plant
Lava from Fissure 22 near Kilauea Volcano crossed onto the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) property Monday afternoon, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.
Officials have taken the first step in fending off potential explosions or release of toxic fumes by initiating a process called “quenching,” according to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Thomas Travis.
Quenching begins with filling underground wells with cold water.
“The weight of the cold water sitting in the long pipe is sufficient, that instead of water entering the bottom of the well, cold water exits the bottom of the well," Travis said.
Travis also said multiple proposals have been made to plug the wells, including filling them with mud, and capping them with iron plugs.
PGV, located in the Kilauea East Rift Zone, is a geothermal energy conversion plant that generates electricity which is then sold to Hawaii Electric Light, according to the energy provider’s official website.