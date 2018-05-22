Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews lavaBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
More eruptions and more earthquakes are possible
From CNN's Holly Yan
The Kilauea volcano erupted at least twice this weekend -- at one point launching a cloud of ash up to 10,000 feet high.
"These eruptions caused a 5.0 magnitude and a 4.9 magnitude tremor at the summit," CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.
"Additional explosive events that could produce minor amounts of ashfall downwind are possible at any time."
Since Kilauea's massive eruption May 3, Brink said, about 2,250 earthquakes have struck on or around Hawaii's Big Island.
As the Earth keeps shaking, liquid fire keeps flowing.
Lava is flowing into the ocean and creating a dangerous gas plume called "laze"
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that two lava flows are entering the Pacific Ocean, which has created a potentially deadly "laze hazard."
Access to the area is prohibited. Residents are being told to stay away from any ocean plume "since it can change direction without warning," and the U.S. Coast Guard is enforcing a 300-meter "standoff zone."
So what's "laze"? Here's how the USGS describes it:
When molten lava flows into the ocean, it reacts vigorously with sea water to create a different type of gas plume that results in hazy and noxious conditions downwind of an ocean entry. Referred to as a "laze" plume (for a blending of the words 'lava' and 'haze'), it forms through a series of chemical reactions as hot lava boils seawater to dryness. The plume is an irritating mixture of hydrochloric acid gas (HCl), steam, and tiny volcanic glass particles.
If anyone comes in contact with the gas plume, it can cause skin and eye irritation, as well as breathing difficulties. It can also be deadly.
The USGS attributes two deaths to laze in back in 2000, when the badly burned bodies of two hikers were discovered near a lava entry point in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Both had died of pulmonary edema caused by the inhalation of steam.
"They unwisely accepted a risk by choosing to enter an area the National Park had closed because of known -- and posted -- eruption hazards," USGS said.
What the fissures look like from an airplane
A USGS Volcanoes airplane flew over a few of the fissures that are currently spattering lava in in Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone.
The photos, which were shared on Facebook, show just how close some of the homes came to being swallowed by lava flows.
"Field crews are on site tracking the lava flows and spattering from multiple fissures as conditions allow," the agency said.
Yes, the lava really is that orange
CNN's cameras are pointed right now toward the huge fountain of lava spewing from the volcano on Hawaii's big island.
Here's what it looks like behind the scenes.
What it's like to live on Hawaii's big island right now
From CNN's Stephanie Elam
Between the flowing lava and toxic gas that are forcing evacuations, the Kilauea eruption feels like a never-ending emergency for the people who live in the Puna district on Hawaii's big island.
Evacuated residents are allowed into the neighborhood to check on their homes for a period each day — 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. — conditions permitting. For some, it's a chance to chart the lava's progression and to see if any new fissures are opening in the ground near their homes.
Lava reaches geothermal power plant
Lava from Fissure 22 near Kilauea Volcano crossed onto the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) property Monday afternoon, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.
Officials have taken the first step in fending off potential explosions or release of toxic fumes by initiating a process called “quenching,” according to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Thomas Travis.
Quenching begins with filling underground wells with cold water.
“The weight of the cold water sitting in the long pipe is sufficient, that instead of water entering the bottom of the well, cold water exits the bottom of the well," Travis said.
Travis also said multiple proposals have been made to plug the wells, including filling them with mud, and capping them with iron plugs.
PGV, located in the Kilauea East Rift Zone, is a geothermal energy conversion plant that generates electricity which is then sold to Hawaii Electric Light, according to the energy provider’s official website.