After allowing Lahaina residents to briefly return to parts of the devastated town Friday, Maui Police abruptly shut down the main road into Lahaina just before 4 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).

The Maui Police Department said the closure was "effective immediately," according to a Facebook post.

CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now reported residents disregarded access rules within Lahaina, leading law enforcement to shut down entry. Local media reports showed the roadway congested, as officers redirected vehicles.

Law enforcement began allowing members of the public past road blocks to check on property only hours earlier.

Maui police officers told CNN that the road, Honoapi'ilani Highway, may reopen to the public once again around 6 a.m. local time (noon ET) Saturday.

This morning, there are scores of people sleeping in their cars, waiting for the highway to reopen in a line of vehicles that stretches about a mile.