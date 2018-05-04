Hawaii volcano eruptionBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Sea level fluctuations possible after 6.9 quake, but no tsunami expected
The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Center said "some areas may experience small sea level fluctuations," following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Hawaii.
However, no tsunami is expected, the center said.
Magnitude 6.9 quake reported in Hawaii
The US Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 6.9 quake in Hawaii in the last half hour.
The quake occurred about 10 miles southwest of Leilani Estates on the Big Island.
There have been 119 earthquakes on Hawaii’s big island in the last 24 hours, according to USGS seismology Jana Pursley.
A new volcanic vent has opened in Leilani Estates
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that a new volcanic vent has opened in Leilani Estates.
Cracks in Kilauea volcano's rift zone -- an area of fissures miles away from the summit -- erupted Thursday and early Friday, spurting lava in Leilani Estates, a community of about 1,700 people near the island's eastern edge.
This makes four active volcanic fissures on the island.
This map shows where fissures are spewing lava and gas
The US Geological Survey has released a new map of the sites of the first three eruptive fissures in Leilani Estates.
“Fissures are jetting sulfur dioxide gas and lava spatter,” the USGS said.
Here's where the fissures happened:
Hawaii National Guard providing security near Kilauea volcano
The Hawaii National Guard is providing security and assistance to residents who are fleeing areas near the Kilauea volcano.
Hawaii Adjutant General Col. Arthur Joe Logan issued this statement:
The Guardsmen will be in full uniform and using military tactical vehicles as they patrol and assist with evacuation and security in Puna. There have been reports during previous events about civilians wearing camouflage and impersonating military members in order to gain access to homes that have been evacuated. The Hawaii National Guard would like the public to know that our Soldiers and Airmen will be in military vehicles and carrying their military IDs. At any time, if there is a question about whether or not a person is with the Hawaii National Guard, look for their vehicle and ask to see their military ID.
Earthquake rattles Hawaii's Big Island
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Hawaii's Big Island Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The USGS has revised the quake's magnitude from 5.7 to 5.4.
The quake occurred just 11 miles to the southwest of Leilani Estates, where cracks in Kilauea volcano's rift zone erupted Thursday and early Friday.
The volcano spewed lava into the community of about 1,700 people near the Big Island's eastern edge.
This earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, and no tsunami threat to Hawaii Island has been issued.
Hawaii's governor issued a lava emergency
Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation that authorizes money for the "quick and efficient relief caused by the volcanic eruption."
The proclamation follows Hawaii County’s emergency proclamation filed Thursday afternoon.
Here's what happened overnight (a volcano erupted)
A volcanic eruption has spewed magma from the ground in a small community on Hawaii's Big Island, sending people fleeing from their homes as molten rock burned trees and threatened more destruction.
Kilauea volcano's eastern rifts -- cracks miles away from its summit -- erupted late Thursday afternoon, spewing lava in Leilani Estates, a subdivision of about 1,700 people near the Big Island's eastern edge.
Video posted on social media showed magma spewing several feet into the air from a crack in a Leilani Estates street. Aerial videos showed lava searing a long orange and smoky line through a wooded area.
Authorities ordered residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens to evacuate to a community center, which is serving as a shelter.