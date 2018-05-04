A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Hawaii's Big Island Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred just 11 miles to the southwest of Leilani Estates, where cracks in Kilauea volcano's rift zone erupted Thursday and early Friday.

The volcano spewed lava into the community of about 1,700 people near the Big Island's eastern edge.

This earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, and no tsunami threat to Hawaii Island has been issued.