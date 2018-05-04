Hawaii volcano eruptionBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes Hawaii's Big Island
From CNN's Chris Boyette
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Hawaii's Big Island Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake occurred just 11 miles to the southwest of Leilani Estates, where cracks in Kilauea volcano's rift zone erupted Thursday and early Friday.
The volcano spewed lava into the community of about 1,700 people near the Big Island's eastern edge.
This earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, and no tsunami threat to Hawaii Island has been issued.
Here's what happened overnight (a volcano erupted)
A volcanic eruption has spewed magma from the ground in a small community on Hawaii's Big Island, sending people fleeing from their homes as molten rock burned trees and threatened more destruction.
Kilauea volcano's eastern rifts -- cracks miles away from its summit -- erupted late Thursday afternoon, spewing lava in Leilani Estates, a subdivision of about 1,700 people near the Big Island's eastern edge.
Video posted on social media showed magma spewing several feet into the air from a crack in a Leilani Estates street. Aerial videos showed lava searing a long orange and smoky line through a wooded area.
Authorities ordered residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens to evacuate to a community center, which is serving as a shelter.