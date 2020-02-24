When the verdict was read the jurors looked around the courtroom. They did not appear to look at Harvey Weinstein and may have been avoiding making eye contact with anyone.

The court clerk polled the jury foreperson, who read the verdict. Each juror was then asked individually by the clerk if it was their verdict. They all answered that it was.

Weinstein remained seated at the defense table. At least 13 officers came into the courtroom before the verdict was read.

Following the verdict, the jury was removed to the jury room along with the judge, one member of the defense and one member of the prosecution.

Jurors will be be questioned about letters the parties received prior to today that suggested juror misconduct. Judge James Burke acknowledged in court he believes the letters are fraudulent. At one point, he called it a prank. Jurors will not be released until they are brought back into court.

