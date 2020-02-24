Andrew Wyatt, spokesman for Bill Cosby, speaks to the media after the defense's closing argument in the retrial of Cosby's sexual assault case on April 24, 2018. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

Andrew Wyatt, a representative for Bill Cosby, said there's "no way" Harvey Weinstein could have received a "fair and impartial trial" since the jury was not sequestered.

"This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public of opinion. There’s no way you would have anyone to believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to received a fair and impartial trial," he said in a statement.

Wyatt added: "This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System."

Cosby, 82, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. At the time, Constand was an employee for the women's basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby was a powerful trustee and mentor.

He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison and is incarcerated at SCI Phoenix, a state prison near Collegeville, Pennsylvania.