Harvey Weinstein found guilty
Weinstein faces more charges in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein faces additional criminal charges in Los Angeles.
In that case, he is accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Read more here.
Bill Cosby spokesperson: "No way" Weinstein got a "fair and impartial trial"
Andrew Wyatt, a representative for Bill Cosby, said there's "no way" Harvey Weinstein could have received a "fair and impartial trial" since the jury was not sequestered.
"This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public of opinion. There’s no way you would have anyone to believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to received a fair and impartial trial," he said in a statement.
Wyatt added: "This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System."
Cosby, 82, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. At the time, Constand was an employee for the women's basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby was a powerful trustee and mentor.
He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison and is incarcerated at SCI Phoenix, a state prison near Collegeville, Pennsylvania.
#MeToo founder: It took years and millions of voices to get to today's verdict
Following today's verdict, Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, thanked both the "survivors who courageously testified," and jury that "voted to find an unremorseful Harvey Weinstein guilty."
She noted how long it took to get to this day.
"Harvey Weinstein operated with impunity and without remorse for decades in Hollywood. Yet, it still took years, and millions of voices raised, for one man to be held accountable by the justice system," she said in a statement.
The statement continued:
"This case reminds us that sexual violence thrives on unchecked power and privilege. The implications reverberate far beyond Hollywood and into the daily lives of all of us in the rest of the world.
Whether you are an office worker, a nanny, an assistant, a cook, a factory worker— we all have to deal with the spectre of sexual violence derailing our lives.
And, though today a man has been found guilty, we have to wonder whether anyone will care about the rest of us tomorrow. This is why we say MeToo."
Manhattan District Attorney: "I'm certainly not dissatisfied by the verdict"
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance spoke after the guilty verdict was announced.
He called Harvey Weinstein a "vicious serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten, rape, assault, trick, humiliate, and silence his victims." He said Weinstein will face "no less than five years" for his crimes.
Asked if he was disappointed that Weinstein was acquitted on certain charges, Vance said, "I'm certainly not dissatisfied by the verdict."
"This was a difficult case, and a challenging case, and something that really moved our understanding of what sexual assault is, a shattered myth in our system for a long time."
Watch:
Weinstein will be sentenced next month
Harvey Weinstein is scheduled for sentencing on March 11.
The women who came forward to report sexual misconduct react to the Weinstein verdict
"The Silence Breakers," representing people who came forward to report sexual misconduct, thanked the "courageous women" who spoke out against Harvey Weinstein following today's conviction.
Lawyer Kendra Barkoff who speaks on behalf of "The Silence Breakers," which include accusers of Harvey Weinstein, provided a short statement after Weinstein's verdict.
“This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out," the statement said.
Watch:
Time's Up says Weinstein verdict "marks a new era of justice"
The guilty verdict against Harvey Weinstein "marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time's Up Foundation, which aims to combat workplace sexual misconduct.
Tchen went on to say, "we owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young."
"We continue to believe them — all of them — and continue to be in solidarity with them," she said.
“The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message to the world of just how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers ignited an unstoppable movement. In two short years, TIME’S UP helped pass new laws to help survivors achieve justice, helped thousands of individuals take on harassers and abusers in court, and changed the game when it comes to how matters of safety and equity in the workplace are understood," Tchen said in the statement.
Tchen continued: “While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back.”
Prosecutor: It's a "new day" for survivors of sexual assault
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said today is a "new day" as Harvey Weinstein "has finally been held accountable."
"This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America, I believe, and this is a new day. It's a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he committed," he said.
He lauded the women who came forward.
"These survivors weren't just brave, they were heroic," Vance said.
Vance added: "Weinstein is a vicious, serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten, rape, assault, trick, humiliate and silence his victims."
Weinstein publicist says his attorney is already in process of filing appeal
Harvey Weinstein's attorney is already heading to appellate court to file an appeal following the verdict, the movie mogul’s publicist Juda Engelmayer told CNN.
“An attorney is already heading to the appellate court (to file an appeal),” Engelmayer said.