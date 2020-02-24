Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.

Here are the sentencing guidelines for those charges:

Probation to four years in prison for rape in the third degree

for rape in the third degree At least five years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree

He was acquitted on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann. Those charges carried a recommended sentence of 10 years to life in prison.