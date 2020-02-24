Harvey Weinstein found guilty
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.
Here are the sentencing guidelines for those charges:
- Probation to four years in prison for rape in the third degree
- At least five years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree
He was acquitted on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann. Those charges carried a recommended sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
- Count one: Predatory sexual assault — NOT GUILTY
- Count two: Criminal sexual act against Miriam Haley — GUILTY
- Count three: Predatory sexual assault — NOT GUILTY
- Count four: Rape in the first degree against Jessica Mann — NOT GUILTY
- Count five: Rape in the third degree — GUILTY
There are two guilty convictions here. Count two, criminal sexual act in the first degree, which carries a sentence of five to 25 years in prison, and count five, which is rape in the third degree, which can be probation or up to four years in prison.
A New York jury acquitted the disgraced movie mogul on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.
In doing so, jurors indicated that they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped Annabella Sciorra, another victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish Weinstein’s predatory behavior.
A verdict has been reached in the Harvey Weinstein trial in New York and will be read shortly.
Jurors deliberated for 26.5 hours.
An earlier motion for a mistrial filed earlier this morning by the defense has been denied.
Harvey Weinstein, who has used a walker to get to and from court, could effectively spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted in this case. The predatory sexual assault charges are the most severe and are punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
- 10 years to life in prison for predatory sexual assault;
- At least five years in prison for rape in the first degree;
- Probation to four years in prison for rape in the third degree;
- At least five years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree.
Weinstein was charged with 5 counts including rape and predatory sexual assault
Harvey Weinstein, whose alleged predatory behavior sparked the #MeToo movement, is charged with five counts including rape, sexual criminal act and predatory sexual assault.
The trial, which began earlier this month, came more than two years after bombshell stories in The New York Times and The New Yorker quoted women who accused Weinstein of sexual abuse, rape, harassment and generally using his influence as a Hollywood power broker to take advantage of young women.
Since then, at least 100 women have publicly accused Weinstein, 67, of a range of actions, from unwanted sexual advances to rape.
But the allegations the jury of 12 people in New York State Supreme Court heard were based off the accounts of two women. The testimony of four other women will be used as prosecutors try to show Weinstein had a pattern of predatory behavior.
Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment, court documents show. He is charged with five felony counts: first-degree rape, third-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of predatory sexual assault.
Several other women who say he assaulted them testified, including "The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra.