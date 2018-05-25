Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to policeBy Meg Wagner, CNN
DA: Weinstein "used his position, money and power" to lure young women
From CNN’s Sonia Moghe
Joan Illuzzi, an attorney with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, said in court that today’s arrest stems from “months of investigation.”
That investigation, she said, revealed Harvey Weinstein “used his position, money and power” to lure young women into going to where he was to sexually assault them.
Mia Farrow tweets to one of Weinstein's accusers: "Today is for you"
Mia Farrow, the actress whose son Ronan Farrow reported on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, reached out to one of the mega producer's accusers on Twitter.
Farrow tweeted at actress Mira Sorvino, who gave her account of Weinstein's behavior in a New York magazine piece last year. Earlier this morning, Sorvino tweeted a CNN story that reported Weinstein would be charged with rape.
"Today is for you," Farrow tweeted to Sorvino. "And also for the young women who would surely have become his next victims."
Here's the full message:
What the woman who broke the Weinstein story is saying today
Jodi Kantor, an investigative reporter for the New York Times who led coverage of the accusations against Harvey Weinstein, has been tweeting about the mega producer now in handcuffs:
She mentioned Weinstein's threats:
And brought up Weinstein's reputation as the king of New York City's Tribeca neighborhood:
And she noted that the wealthy producer will use the same court system as every other American:
Attorney: "Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood"
Harvey Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Braffman, when discussing the charges against his client, said Weinstein "did not invent the casting couch," a reference to a system where powerful men expect women to trade sexual favors for roles in their films.
"My job is not to defend behavior. My job is to defend something that is criminal behavior. Bad behavior, Mr. Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood, and to the extent that there is bad behavior in that industry, that is not what this is about. Bad behavior is not on trial in this case."
Weinstein's attorney wants jurors "who are not consumed by the movement"
Harvey Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Braffman alluded to the #MeToo movement while speaking about jury selection just now, questioning the ability to get a fair jury.
"I anticipate the women who made these allegations, when subjected to cross examination, in the event we even get that far, that the charges will not be believed by 12 people," Braffman said.
Lawyer: Weinstein plans to plead not guilty
Harvey Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Braffman said the producer plans to plead not guilty to the three felony charges against him.
"Mr. Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty. We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges," Braffman said.
Weinstein faces one count of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree rape, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree.
Lawyer: We believe "Weinstein will be exonerated"
Harvey Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Braffman said he believes his client will be exonerated:
"We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges. We believe that they are constitutionally flawed. We believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence and we believe that at the end of the process Mr. Weinstein will be exonerated."
Here are the charges against Weinstein
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., filed felony sex crime charges against Harvey Weinstein for two incidents — one in 2013 and another in 2004, his office said in a statement.
“Today’s charges reflect significant progress in this active, ongoing investigation,” Vance said. “I thank the brave survivors who have come forward, and my Office’s prosecutors who have worked tirelessly on this investigation."
Here's a breakdown of the charges:
These are the books Harvey Weinstein carried during his arrest
The mega producer walked into a New York City courthouse carrying an armful of books. Two of those books are biographies about men in the entertainment business.
The book with the red cover is "Something Wonderful" by Todd Purdum. It's a nonfiction about the relationship between Broadway legends Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.
Another book Weinstein brought with him is "Elia Kazan: A Biography" by Richard Schickel, another nonfiction about the famed American director.
Additional reporting by CNN's Paul Murphy