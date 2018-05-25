Mia Farrow, the actress whose son Ronan Farrow reported on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, reached out to one of the mega producer's accusers on Twitter.

Farrow tweeted at actress Mira Sorvino, who gave her account of Weinstein's behavior in a New York magazine piece last year. Earlier this morning, Sorvino tweeted a CNN story that reported Weinstein would be charged with rape.

"Today is for you," Farrow tweeted to Sorvino. "And also for the young women who would surely have become his next victims."

Here's the full message: