Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to New York police any minute now on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Manhattan prosecutors will charge Weinstein with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case, the source said.

But there have been dozens of other accusers: Weinstein has been accused of rape, assault and other forms of sexual misconduct. Weinstein's representative has said he sought treatment after the accusations and any allegations of nonconsensual sex were "unequivocally denied."

Dozens of women have come forward publicly to accuse Weinstein of misconduct after reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 about his treatment of women, including actresses with whom he worked.