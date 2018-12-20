Harvey Weinstein appears in courtBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
The judge didn't dismiss any of the charges against Weinstein
The case against Harvey Weinstein will proceed to trial after a ruling by New York Judge James Burke.
Judge Burke did not dismiss any of the charges against Harvey Weinstein according to Weinstein’s attorney Benjamin Brafman.
Brafman said, “It’s a disappointment.”
Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. He faces five felony charges.
Judge orders pretrial hearing in Weinstein case
From CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph
There will be an pre-trial hearing in Harvey Weinstein case on March 7, a judge just ordered.
Weinstein was seen leaving the courtroom shortly after.
NOW: Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York court
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York City court where a judge will be holding a hearing on whether or not to dismiss the case against him.
Marisa Tomei is in line to get into the Weinstein courtroom
From CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph
Actress Marisa Tomei is at the courthouse in line to enter the courtroom for Harvey Weinstein’s appearance.
Gloria Allred arrives to court ahead of Weinstein hearing
Gloria Allred has arrived to New York Supreme Court for Harvey Weinstein’s appearance.
She represents one of the alleged victims.
Weinstein faces a pivotal pretrial hearing in his criminal case today. He is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.
He faces five felony charges: Two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.
3 things that could happen at today's hearing
Judge James Burke is expected to rule on a motion by Harvey Weinstein's lawyer Ben Brafman to dismiss the remaining 5 counts against Weinstein. Brafman is arguing the case was "irreparably tainted by police misconduct."
In lieu of that, Weinstein's attorney also has requested an evidentiary hearing to examine conduct by police and prosecutors in the case.
The judge could do several things:
- He could grant the hearing.
- He could allow the case to proceed and set a trial date.
- Or he could dismiss all the charges.
But note: Even if the entire criminal case is thrown out, Weinstein still faces lots of legal hurdles.
"Even if [Manhattan District Attorney] Cyrus Vance is not able to win in court, he (Weinstein) still faces all of the civil allegations," Richard Levick, an attorney and crisis management expert, told CNN. "He is no more redeemable than Bill Cosby."