The case against Harvey Weinstein will proceed to trial after a ruling by New York Judge James Burke.

Judge Burke did not dismiss any of the charges against Harvey Weinstein according to Weinstein’s attorney Benjamin Brafman.

Brafman said, “It’s a disappointment.”

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. He faces five felony charges.