Harvey Weinstein appears in court

By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Updated 1 hr ago10:32 a.m. ET, December 20, 2018
1 hr 12 min ago

Gloria Allred: "Headlines suggesting that the case is crumbling are incorrect"

Gloria Allred, the high-profile women's rights attorney who represents one of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims, says the case against him is strong and moving forward as it should.

“Headlines suggesting that the case is crumbling are incorrect," she said.

Allred added that while Harvey Weinstein deserves his day in court so do the two woman alleged to be victims. 

“There’s only one person on trial here. It’s not the District Attorney, it’s not the police, it’s Harvey Weinstein.”

1 hr 27 min ago

The judge didn't dismiss any of the charges against Weinstein

The case against Harvey Weinstein will proceed to trial after a ruling by New York Judge James Burke.

Judge Burke did not dismiss any of the charges against Harvey Weinstein according to Weinstein’s attorney Benjamin Brafman.

Brafman said, “It’s a disappointment.”

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. He faces five felony charges.

1 hr 35 min ago

Judge orders pretrial hearing in Weinstein case

From CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph

There will be an pre-trial hearing in Harvey Weinstein case on March 7, a judge just ordered.

Weinstein was seen leaving the courtroom shortly after.

2 hr 10 min ago

NOW: Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York court

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York City court where a judge will be holding a hearing on whether or not to dismiss the case against him.

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. He faces five felony charges.

2 hr 1 min ago

Marisa Tomei is in line to get into the Weinstein courtroom

From CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph

Actress Marisa Tomei is at the courthouse in line to enter the courtroom for Harvey Weinstein’s appearance.

2 hr 13 min ago

Gloria Allred arrives to court ahead of Weinstein hearing

Gloria Allred has arrived to New York Supreme Court for Harvey Weinstein’s appearance.

She represents one of the alleged victims.

Weinstein faces a pivotal pretrial hearing in his criminal case today. He is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

He faces five felony charges: Two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.

2 hr 14 min ago

3 things that could happen at today's hearing

Judge James Burke is expected to rule on a motion by Harvey Weinstein's lawyer Ben Brafman to dismiss the remaining 5 counts against Weinstein. Brafman is arguing the case was "irreparably tainted by police misconduct."

In lieu of that, Weinstein's attorney also has requested an evidentiary hearing to examine conduct by police and prosecutors in the case.

The judge could do several things:

  • He could grant the hearing.
  • He could allow the case to proceed and set a trial date.
  • Or he could dismiss all the charges.

But note: Even if the entire criminal case is thrown out, Weinstein still faces lots of legal hurdles.

"Even if [Manhattan District Attorney] Cyrus Vance is not able to win in court, he (Weinstein) still faces all of the civil allegations," Richard Levick, an attorney and crisis management expert, told CNN. "He is no more redeemable than Bill Cosby."