Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Gloria Allred, the high-profile women's rights attorney who represents one of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims, says the case against him is strong and moving forward as it should.

“Headlines suggesting that the case is crumbling are incorrect," she said.

Allred added that while Harvey Weinstein deserves his day in court so do the two woman alleged to be victims.

“There’s only one person on trial here. It’s not the District Attorney, it’s not the police, it’s Harvey Weinstein.”