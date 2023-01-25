A farm where several people were found shot dead is seen in Half Moon Bay, California, on January 24. (Nathan Frandino/Reuters)

The gunman in a shooting that left a total of seven people dead over two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, lived at the property where four of the victims were killed, according to a company spokesperson.

The site, formerly known as Mountain Mushroom Farm, was acquired by a company called California Terra Garden in March 2022, spokesperson David Oates, told CNN.

There are three mobile homes and six trailers for employees on the property, and the suspected gunman, Chunli Zhao, lived there since at least then, the spokesperson said.

Zhao started working at the farm prior to Terra Garden acquiring it, and was one of about 35 employees, according to Oates.

“Everyone had background checks, and there was nothing to indicate anything like this was even a possibility,” he said.

The farm grows mushrooms and “other food-grade herbs like basil, oregano, those kind of things … predominantly mushrooms sold on the retail and wholesale side,” Oates said.

The owners of the farm are bringing in grief counselors for all the employees, Oates said. “Their goal right now is to try to bring everybody together to start a long healing process. They look at team members more like family,” he said.