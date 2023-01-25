US
Half Moon Bay mass shooting

The latest on the Half Moon Bay mass shooting

By Adrienne Vogt and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:44 a.m. ET, January 25, 2023
Suspect in Half Moon Bay mass shooting lived at one of the locations where people were killed, company says

A farm where several people were found shot dead is seen in Half Moon Bay, California, on January 24. (Nathan Frandino/Reuters)

The gunman in a shooting that left a total of seven people dead over two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, lived at the property where four of the victims were killed, according to a company spokesperson.

The site, formerly known as Mountain Mushroom Farm, was acquired by a company called California Terra Garden in March 2022, spokesperson David Oates, told CNN.

There are three mobile homes and six trailers for employees on the property, and the suspected gunman, Chunli Zhao, lived there since at least then, the spokesperson said.

Zhao started working at the farm prior to Terra Garden acquiring it, and was one of about 35 employees, according to Oates.  

“Everyone had background checks, and there was nothing to indicate anything like this was even a possibility,” he said. 

The farm grows mushrooms and “other food-grade herbs like basil, oregano, those kind of things … predominantly mushrooms sold on the retail and wholesale side,” Oates said.  

The owners of the farm are bringing in grief counselors for all the employees, Oates said. “Their goal right now is to try to bring everybody together to start a long healing process. They look at team members more like family,” he said. 

A gunman killed 7 people in Half Moon Bay, California. Here's what we know about the mass shooting.

FBI officials walk towards the crime scene at the mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, California, on Tuesday. (Aaron Kehoe/AP)

Seven people were killed and one person critically injured Monday in shootings at two separate locations in a small coastal community in the San Francisco Bay area, becoming the state’s second mass shooting in three days, officials said.

Chunli Zhao, the 66-year-old suspect, was taken into custody more than two hours after the shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The San Mateo County victims were either Asian or Hispanic, Corpus said.

The killings mark California’s second massacre in three days involving Asian American victims and suspects. 

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting:

  • The victims: Seven people were killed and one was injured in the shootings in Half Moon Bay. The only known connection between the victims and the suspect is that some may have been coworkers, Corpus said at a news conference Tuesday. Officers found four people dead and one person wounded at a mushroom farm. Moments later, three more people were found dead near a trucking facility about two miles away, officials said. Five men and two women were killed while a surviving male was taken to the hospital and is out of surgery and stable. The victims were either Asian or Hispanic, they said.
  • The suspect: Zhao was an employee of the mushroom farm, where four people were killed Monday, Corpus said. “All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence,” the sheriff said.
  • The investigation: The suspect will be arraigned Wednesday, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The charges have not yet been determined and that decision will be made later Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Wagstaffe noted that "obviously" the charges will involve the homicides that took place. The semi-automatic handgun was legally purchased and owned, authorities said. A motive is still being investigated.
  • Community response: The Half Moon Bay killings mark California’s second massacre in three days involving Asian American victims and suspects. And state-wide, 19 people were slaughtered in three mass shootings in just 44 hours: 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles; seven people were killed in the Half Moon Bay area and one person was killed and seven others wounded Monday evening in OaklandStop AAPI Hate released the following statement in response to the mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park: “There is no way to describe the overwhelming loss of life that has taken place over the past few days, and its impact on the Asian American community, the Latino community, the farmworker community and the communities of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. We are in mourning. Our immediate priorities involve supporting victims and communities through our local coalition members."

District attorney: Suspect will be arraigned this afternoon on charges still to be determined

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe speaks during a press conference on January 24 in Redwood City, California.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe speaks during a press conference on January 24 in Redwood City, California. (KGO)

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Tuesday that the suspect will be arraigned in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. local time, or 4:30 p.m. ET.

Wagstaffe said in a news conference the charges have not yet been determined and that decision will be made by Wednesday morning. Wagstaffe noted that "obviously" the charges will involve the homicides that took place.

He added that the case is at the very beginning stages.