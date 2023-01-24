A San Mateo County sheriff deputy checks in FBI agents as they arrive at the scene of a shooting on January 23 in Half Moon Bay, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In an overnight statement, the city said the shooting that left seven dead “was a horrific event that has shocked our community, and our hearts go out to all individuals and families affected.”

“It’s something that we would never expect to happen here,” the city said. “We mourn the loss of those whose lives were taken by this horrendous act and send our condolences to their loved ones.”

Mayor Deborah Penrose said she is “appalled and saddened at this terrible incident, which has completely shocked our community.”

“We share in their pain and know that our community members are also keeping the victims and their families in their hearts,” said Penrose. "Now more than ever it’s important for the community to come together and be there for one another.”

Half Moon Bay continues to work with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation. “The situation continues to unfold, and there is much that we simply do not know. In the coming days, as we learn more, we will come together to heal and take the necessary steps to ensuring that the safety of the community remains a top priority,” the city said.

In an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Penrose said that it's too early to know a motive and could not provide additional information about the ongoing investigation.

"We do know is that some of the victims were Chinese, that the perpetrator was Chinese and that this was an agricultural community — they were agricultural workers," she said.