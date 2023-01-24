By Amir Vera, Seán Federico-OMurchú, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN
Updated 8:01 a.m. ET, January 24, 2023
1 min ago
Biden urges Congress to act on assault weapons ban after the "senseless act of gun violence" in Half Moon Bay
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Joe Biden says he is praying for the victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, and once again calling on Congress to “act quickly” and ban assault weapons.
“For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence,” Biden said in a statement following the shooting in Half Moon Bay that left seven dead.
“Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action. I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe,” Biden added.
2 min ago
Sheriff says children were present at the scene of the mass shooting
Children were present at the time of a mass shooting Monday that left at least seven people dead, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said during a news conference on Monday night.
Corpus said the shooting was spread across two locations, including one where children were present, she said.
"It's a big rural location, so people are working. It's spread out, there's people that live at the location as well. It was in the afternoon when kids were out of school. For children to witness this is unspeakable," Corpus said.
Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said many family members wanted information on possible victims, but police have not publicly identified any of the victims.
Jimenez said he hopes this will be an eye-opener about gun violence in the Half Moon Bay community.
"So let's think about this and how we're going to respond to the families that will be affected," Jimenez said.
39 min ago
Half Moon Bay shooting has shaken the community to the core, city says
“It’s something that we would never expect to happen here,” the city said. “We mourn the loss of those whose lives were taken by this horrendous act and send our condolences to their loved ones.”
Mayor Deborah Penrose said she is “appalled and saddened at this terrible incident, which has completely shocked our community.”
“We share in their pain and know that our community members are also keeping the victims and their families in their hearts,” said Penrose. "Now more than ever it’s important for the community to come together and be there for one another.”
Half Moon Bay continues to work with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation. “The situation continues to unfold, and there is much that we simply do not know. In the coming days, as we learn more, we will come together to heal and take the necessary steps to ensuring that the safety of the community remains a top priority,” the city said.
In an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Penrose said that it's too early to know a motive and could not provide additional information about the ongoing investigation.
"We do know is that some of the victims were Chinese, that the perpetrator was Chinese and that this was an agricultural community — they were agricultural workers," she said.
39 min ago
Deputy located suspect in his vehicle at substation and he was taken into custody, sheriff says
A sheriff’s deputy located the suspect in his vehicle in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news briefing, and he was taken into custody.
A semi-automatic handgun was found in his vehicle, she said.
The suspect in the mass shooting is believed to have acted alone and there is no further threat to the community, the sheriff said.
“This kind of shooting is horrific,” Corpus added. “It’s a tragedy that we hear about far too often but today has hit home here in San Mateo County.”
40 min ago
Suspect "believed to be a worker" at one of the locations of the shooting, sheriff says
The suspect in the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, is "believed to be a worker" at one of the locations where people were shot, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Monday.
Asked about what other information she could share about the suspect, she said:
"We can tell you we know he acted alone at this time. And we are working with our district attorney's office at this time to interview the suspect. And as soon we have further updates, we will be able to provide them to you."
Corpus added that law enforcement also believes "at this time" the semi-automatic weapon found when the suspect was detained in his vehicle was the only weapon involved in the shooting.
The suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old resident of Half Moon Bay.
41 min ago
Suspect in Half Moon Bay mass shooting identified
From CNN's Joe Sutton
The suspect in a mass shooting that left at least seven dead has been identified as Chunli Zhao, according to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.
The suspect's name was provided to CNN by San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine.
“Zhao was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation by a sheriff’s deputy. Zhao was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was located in his vehicle. Zhao is believed to have acted alone," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Zhao is currently in the custody of the San Mateo County Sheriff.