US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

7 killed in Half Moon Bay shooting

live news

Live

The latest on the Monterey Park...

Authorities responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California.

Live Updates

7 killed in shooting in Half Moon Bay, California

By Amir Vera and Seán Federico-OMurchú, CNN

Updated 10:58 p.m. ET, January 23, 2023
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

Suspect "believed to be a worker" at one of the locations of the shooting, sheriff says

The suspect in the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, is "believed to be a worker" at one of the locations where people were shot, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Monday.

Asked about what other information she could share about the suspect, she said:

"We can tell you we know he acted alone at this time. And we are working with our district attorney's office at this time to interview the suspect. And as soon we have further updates, we will be able to provide them to you."

Corpus added that law enforcement also believes "at this time" the semi-automatic weapon found when the suspect was detained in his vehicle was the only weapon involved in the shooting.

The suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old resident of Half Moon Bay.

1 min ago

Biden briefed on mass shooting in San Mateo County

From CNN's DJ Judd

 

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

He was briefed by his Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Biden “has asked federal law enforcement to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities," Jean-Pierre said.

See the tweet:

13 min ago

US attorney general briefed on mass shooting, spokesperson says

From CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz

US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has been briefed on the mass shooting in San Mateo County, said Dena Iverson, Garland's spokesperson, in a statement.

3 min ago

Suspect in Half Moon Bay mass shooting identified

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Chunli Zhao, 67, was identified as the suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting in California.
Chunli Zhao, 67, was identified as the suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting in California. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The suspect has been identified as Chunli Zhao, according to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The spelling of the suspect's name was provided to CNN by San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine. 

“Zhao was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation by a sheriff’s deputy. Zhao was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was located in his vehicle. Zhao is believed to have acted alone," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Zhao is currently in the custody of the San Mateo County Sheriff.

It is unknown when he will appear in court.

22 min ago

Deputy located suspect in his vehicle at substation and he was taken into custody, sheriff says

Christina Corpus speaks during a news briefing in Half Moon Bay, California on Tuesday.
Christina Corpus speaks during a news briefing in Half Moon Bay, California on Tuesday. (KGO)

A sheriff’s deputy located the suspect in his vehicle in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news briefing, and he was taken into custody.

A semi-automatic handgun was found in his vehicle, she said.

The suspect in the mass shooting is believed to have acted alone and there is no further threat to the community, the sheriff said.

“This kind of shooting is horrific,” Corpus added. “It’s a tragedy that we hear about far too often but today has hit home here in San Mateo County.”

7 min ago

Sheriff says children were present at the scene of the mass shooting

Children were present at the time of a mass shooting Monday that left at least seven people dead, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said during a news conference.

Corpus said the shooting was spread across two locations, including one where children were present, she said.

"It's a big rural location, so people are working. It's spread out, there's people that live at the location as well. It was in the afternoon when kids were out of school. For children to witness this is unspeakable," Corpus said.

Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said many family members wanted information on possible victims. Police have not publicly identified any of the victims.

Jimenez said he hopes this will be an eye-opener about what happens in the Half Moon Bay community about gang violence and gun violence.

"So let's think about this and how we're going to respond to the families that will be affected," Jimenez said.
22 min ago

San Mateo County shooting locations were 2 miles apart, California Rep. Eshoo says

From CNN’s Sara Smart

Anna Eshoo during a hearing, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Anna Eshoo during a hearing, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa/AP)

California Rep. Anna Eshoo told CNN’s Anderson Cooper during AC360 that the northern California mass shootings where seven people were killed took place in two locations, about two miles apart from each other.

The first location was at a mushroom farm where four people died, Eshoo described.

She said that three were in the same location on the property and the fourth person was in a different location on the farm.

The other location was about two miles away where three more were killed, Eshoo said.

“This is yet another tragedy that’s happened here in California,” Eshoo told Cooper.

47 min ago

San Mateo sheriff says gunman's motive is unknown

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday, January 23.
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday, January 23. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Deputies were alerted to a shooting in the unincorporated San Mateo County at 2:22 p.m. PT (5:22 p.m. ET), San Mateo Sheriff Christina Corpus said during a news conference Monday night.

Upon arrival, deputies found four people dead with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center and is in critical condition. Three additional victims were found later at a separate shooting scene, Corpus said.

At 4:40 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. ET), Corpus says the suspected gunman — a 67-year-old man from Half Moon Bay — was taken into custody without incident. At that time, a handgun was found in his vehicle, Corpus said.

He acted alone and his motive is unknown, Corpus said.

21 min ago

At least 7 dead in Half Moon mass shooting, official says

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Authorities responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California on January 23.
Authorities responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California on January 23. (KGO)

At least seven people are dead and at least one is critically injured after a shooting in Half Moon Bay, Dave Pine, San Mateo Board of Supervisors president told CNN. 

The suspect has been apprehended and is a 67-year-old man who lives in Half Moon Bay, Pine told CNN.

The shooting took place at a mushroom farm and the others were shot near a trucking facility, according to Pine.

The trucking facility is approximately 2 miles from the mushroom farm. 