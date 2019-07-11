Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane
How the US Coast Guard is preparing for this storm
The possible hurricane is still forming in the Gulf of Mexico, but the US Coast Guard is ready.
Their preparations at the US Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans began on Wednesday.
In a news release, they said they were preparing their personnel, gear and assets to respond to the storm.
The Mississippi River in New Orleans is expected to crest at its highest level in 92 years
If the National Hurricane Center's current forecast holds, a Category 1 hurricane will make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. It'll bring high winds, a massive amount of rain and storm surge.
The rain and the surge is expected to push the Mississippi River at New Orleans to major flood stage level — as high as 20 feet.
Some context: River levels that high haven't been seen in 92 years.
Parts of Louisiana's Plaquemines Parish are under mandatory evacuations
Last night, Louisiana's Plaquemines Parish declared a state of emergency and issued mandatory evacuations, which began at 6:00 a.m. local time this morning.
Those evacuations include the entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and West Bank starting at Oakville (Floodgate) south to Venice.
"Evacuations have been issued out of precaution of historically high Mississippi River," the Parish said in a press release.
This storm could dump more than a foot of rain on parts of Louisiana and Mississippi
A potential tropical storm is still forming in the Gulf — but the wind may not be its biggest punch.
The system is forecasted to dump a jaw-dropping amount of rain.
Through next Tuesday, the storm is expected to drop between 10 and 20 inches of rain in parts of Mississippi. Some parts of Louisiana could see more than 20 inches.
Here's the latest rainfall forecast:
Texas and Louisiana governors to residents: Be prepared
As the tropical system strengthens, regional leaders are urging people in the area not to get caught off guard.
In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and asked residents to have a contingency plan for family and pets. About 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall within 24 hours between Friday and Saturday, he said.
"This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state," he said. "No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact."
Here's the latest forecast for the storm
The National Hurricane Center has released their latest forecast for the potential tropical storm.
If this forecast holds, the storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday. Category 1 hurricanes have winds between 74 and 95 mph.
Here's a look at the storm's predicted path:
There's a possible hurricane forming off the coast of Louisiana
The first tropical system to slam the US this year lashed parts of the Deep South with heavy rains Thursday morning as it spins through the Gulf of Mexico.
More than 4 million people are under flash flood watches from south-central Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle as the system moves over the warm waters, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.
This isn't a tropical storm or a hurricane yet: If the system reaches winds of 39 mph, it will officially become Tropical Storm Barry, and it could intensify into a Category 1 hurricane by late Friday.