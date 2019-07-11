Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As the tropical system strengthens, regional leaders are urging people in the area not to get caught off guard.

"Begin preparing your property, your supplies, your lines of communication to your family members," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "Begin preparing to know exactly where you need to go if you need to evacuate."

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and asked residents to have a contingency plan for family and pets. About 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall within 24 hours between Friday and Saturday, he said.

"This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state," he said. "No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact."