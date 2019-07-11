Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane
Texas and Louisiana governors to residents: Be prepared
As the tropical system strengthens, regional leaders are urging people in the area not to get caught off guard.
In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and asked residents to have a contingency plan for family and pets. About 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall within 24 hours between Friday and Saturday, he said.
"This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state," he said. "No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact."
Here's the latest forecast for the storm
The National Hurricane Center has released their latest forecast for the potential tropical storm.
If this forecast holds, the storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday. Category 1 hurricanes have winds between 74 and 95 mph.
Here's a look at the storm's predicted path:
There's a possible hurricane forming off the coast of Louisiana
The first tropical system to slam the US this year lashed parts of the Deep South with heavy rains Thursday morning as it spins through the Gulf of Mexico.
More than 4 million people are under flash flood watches from south-central Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle as the system moves over the warm waters, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.
This isn't a tropical storm or a hurricane yet: If the system reaches winds of 39 mph, it will officially become Tropical Storm Barry, and it could intensify into a Category 1 hurricane by late Friday.