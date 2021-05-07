US
Federal grand jury indicts 4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:26 a.m. ET, May 7, 2021
1 min ago

These are the charges the ex-officers faced before today's federal indictment

A federal grand jury has indicted four former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, alleging the officers violated Floyd's constitutional rights.

All four former officers were previously charged in Floyd's death in Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin was guilty last month of murder of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter connected to Floyd's death. They have pleaded not guilty are set to stand trial in August.

19 min ago

Ex-officers "willfully failed to aid Floyd" and deprived him of rights, according to indictment

From CNN’s Carma Hassan 

A federal grand jury has indicted former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane of depriving “George Floyd of the right…to be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.” 

According to the indictment:

“The defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd.”

26 min ago

