A federal grand jury has indicted four former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, alleging the officers violated Floyd's constitutional rights.

All four former officers were previously charged in Floyd's death in Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin was guilty last month of murder of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter connected to Floyd's death. They have pleaded not guilty are set to stand trial in August.