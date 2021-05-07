US
Federal grand jury indicts 4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 1:16 p.m. ET, May 7, 2021
1 hr 30 min ago

Floyd family attorneys say they are "encouraged" by federal indictment of ex-Minneapolis police officers

From CNN’s Anna-Maja Rappard

The attorneys representing George Floyd’s family said in a statement that they are “encouraged by these charges and eager to see continued justice in this historic case that will impact Black citizens and all Americans for generations to come.”

A federal grand jury indicted four former Minneapolis police officers in connection with the death of Floyd, alleging the officers violated Floyd's constitutional rights, according to court documents filed in federal court in Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin was also charged in a separate indictment related to an incident in which he allegedly used unreasonable force on a Minneapolis 14-year-old in September 2017, the Justice Department said in a statement Friday.

The statement from civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, and L. Chris Stewart said, “the additional indictment of Derek Chauvin shows a pattern and practice of behavior.”

See the full statement:

2 hr 3 min ago

Minnesota attorney general says indictment of Chauvin and 3 other ex-officers is "entirely appropriate"

From CNN's Paul Murphy

Responding to the indictment of four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the move "entirely appropriate."

“The federal government has a responsibility to protect the civil rights of every American and to pursue justice to the fullest extent of federal law," Ellison said in a statement posted online. "Federal prosecution for the violation of George Floyd’s civil rights is entirely appropriate, particularly now that Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder under Minnesota law for the death of George Floyd."

Ellison went onto note that state prosecutors are still planning to present their case against the three other former Minneapolis Police officers involved in George Floyd's death. Those former officers are J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao.  

In April, a jury found former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter charges in the death George Floyd.

22 min ago

3 ex-Minneapolis police officers have posted bond after federal court appearance this morning   

From CNN’s Carma Hassan 

Left to right: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tuo Thao
Left to right: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tuo Thao Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane appeared with their attorneys via video conference in federal court before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright this morning.  

They were indicted by a federal grand jury for actions connected to the death of George Floyd.  

Thao and Kueng were indicted as defendants who “willfully failed to intervene to stop Defendant Chauvin's use of unreasonable force.”

Thao, Kueng and Lane are accused of “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs,” according to the indictment.  

The three former officers were released on $25,000 unsecured bond. 

Derek Chauvin, who was also indicted by the federal grand jury, remains in jail after being convicted in a state trial.   

2 hr 51 min ago

These are the charges the ex-officers faced before today's federal indictment

A federal grand jury has indicted four former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, alleging the officers violated Floyd's constitutional rights.

All four former officers were previously charged in Floyd's death in Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin was guilty last month of murder of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter connected to Floyd's death. They have pleaded not guilty are set to stand trial in August.

2 hr 33 min ago

Ex-officers "willfully failed to aid Floyd" and deprived him of rights, according to indictment

From CNN’s Carma Hassan 

A federal grand jury has indicted former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane for actions in the death of George Floyd.  

Chauvin is charged of depriving “George Floyd of the right…to be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.” 

Thao and Kueng were indicted as defendants who “willfully failed to intervene to stop Defendant Chauvin's use of unreasonable force.”

All four are accused of “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs,” the indictment says.   

According to the indictment, “the defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly reported all four officers were accused of unreasonable use of force​​​​. Only Chauvin faces that charge.

3 hr 16 min ago

Federal grand jury indicts 4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death

