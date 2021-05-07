Floyd family attorneys say they are "encouraged" by federal indictment of ex-Minneapolis police officers

The attorneys representing George Floyd’s family said in a statement that they are “encouraged by these charges and eager to see continued justice in this historic case that will impact Black citizens and all Americans for generations to come.”

A federal grand jury indicted four former Minneapolis police officers in connection with the death of Floyd, alleging the officers violated Floyd's constitutional rights, according to court documents filed in federal court in Minnesota.

Derek Chauvin was also charged in a separate indictment related to an incident in which he allegedly used unreasonable force on a Minneapolis 14-year-old in September 2017, the Justice Department said in a statement Friday.

The statement from civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, and L. Chris Stewart said, “the additional indictment of Derek Chauvin shows a pattern and practice of behavior.”

See the full statement: