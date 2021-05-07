Ex-officers "willfully failed to aid Floyd" and deprived him of rights, according to indictment

A federal grand jury has indicted former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane of depriving “George Floyd of the right…to be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.”
According to the indictment:
“The defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd.”