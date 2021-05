Actor Matthew McConaughey offered a few pieces of advice in his message to the class of 2021.

"Life's worth living, and now you've just made a big step to just doing that," McConaughey said in his remarks.

He reminded graduates to invest in themselves and their own futures. He also encouraged graduates to take time to figure out who they are by finding out what they're not.

"Get rid of those friends, those places and those habits that you may have that do not keep paying you back, alright. Get rid of those. Eliminate those and all of sudden you find that in front of you, you've got more things in front of you that feed who you are. That do feed that primary investment. You," he said.

McConaughey ended by letting the class of 2021 that "Life's scary. It's ok to be scared. Just don't be afraid."

Watch here: