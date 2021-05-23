US
Graduation 2021: Honoring this year's graduates

By Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 6:39 p.m. ET, May 23, 2021
How to watch tonight's special honoring 2021 graduates

CNN's graduation special will begin at 7 p.m. ET. "Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event" will stream live, requiring a cable login, on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android.

It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and tablet, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV).

The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Kamala Harris will give a message to the class of 2021

"Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event," CNN's special honoring the class of 2021, kicks off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

The special will feature a keynote address from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris has a personal connection to the class of 2021: Last week, she posted that her stepdaughter, Ella, graduated.

"I am so proud of you," Harris wrote on Instagram.