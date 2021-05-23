How to watch tonight's special honoring 2021 graduates

CNN's graduation special will begin at 7 p.m. ET. "Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event" will stream live, requiring a cable login, on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android.

It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and tablet, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV).

The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.