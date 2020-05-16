"Happy Days" star Henry Winkler had some encouraging words to the millions of students whose graduation ceremonies were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a very weird time. Isn't it? I mean it might be the strangest time in my lifetime and maybe your entire lifetime. But this is what I want you to know, whenever we get back to whatever normal is, this world, this country, your state, your city, is going to need everything you can do. Your energy, your imagination, your tenacity, your emotionality," Winkler said.

"You're going to lead us into the future," he added.

Winkler, who played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on the iconic '70s sitcom, went on to describe his own struggles in school. He said he was told he would never achieve.

"Here's what I learned: none of that matters. What matters is you. What matters is what your gift is, what you're going to find inside yourself and you're going to give the world your power. That is the number one thing for you to remember," Winkler said.