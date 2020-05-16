California teenager Amanda Zetina was only six years old when she came to the United States from Mexico. She said she was separated from her mother for nearly two years.

This year, she becomes the first in her family to graduate from high school — after coming to the US as a young child only speaking Spanish.

"My education, like for an immigrant, means so much, and it means like you're able to create a new change for your future generations," Zetina said.

When she came to the US, she said she did not speak English and was made to repeat first grade. Next year, she'll attend UC Davis on scholarship.

"Don't let society limit where you can go. Like I said, 'Push yourself. Everything's up to you,'" Zetina said.