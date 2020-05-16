Graduate Together: Honoring the class of 2020
Mexican immigrant graduate: "Don't let society limit where you can go"
California teenager Amanda Zetina was only six years old when she came to the United States from Mexico. She said she was separated from her mother for nearly two years.
This year, she becomes the first in her family to graduate from high school — after coming to the US as a young child only speaking Spanish.
"My education, like for an immigrant, means so much, and it means like you're able to create a new change for your future generations," Zetina said.
When she came to the US, she said she did not speak English and was made to repeat first grade. Next year, she'll attend UC Davis on scholarship.
"Don't let society limit where you can go. Like I said, 'Push yourself. Everything's up to you,'" Zetina said.
Henry Winkler: The country will "need everything you can do" when we get back to normal
"Happy Days" star Henry Winkler had some encouraging words to the millions of students whose graduation ceremonies were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is a very weird time. Isn't it? I mean it might be the strangest time in my lifetime and maybe your entire lifetime. But this is what I want you to know, whenever we get back to whatever normal is, this world, this country, your state, your city, is going to need everything you can do. Your energy, your imagination, your tenacity, your emotionality," Winkler said.
"You're going to lead us into the future," he added.
Winkler, who played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on the iconic '70s sitcom, went on to describe his own struggles in school. He said he was told he would never achieve.
"Here's what I learned: none of that matters. What matters is you. What matters is what your gift is, what you're going to find inside yourself and you're going to give the world your power. That is the number one thing for you to remember," Winkler said.
Jason Alexander calls class of 2020 heroes
Jason Alexander named the class of 2020 the "class of the pandemic" filled with heroes that made it to this day.
The "Seinfeld" star said graduating seniors are heroes in the same way health care workers, sanitation workers and mail carriers are heroes.
"In these times, doing the work, really doing the work, to become a high school graduate, that's heroic .. 's character that got you through it. It's intellect that got you through it. It's your open mind and eyes and heart that got you through it. It's your great spirit that got you through it and it's all those things that are going to get you through successful and happy hopefully all the rest of your days," Alexander said.
After the pandemic is over and "everything goes back to normal," he said these students will still be "the one and only extraordinary class of 2020."
Amy Schumer's advice to graduates: "Make yourself happy"
Amy Schumer offered some advice to the class of 2020: "Don’t try to make your parents proud of you. Make yourself happy."
The comedic actress urged the graduating class to "be happy and healthy and live everyday because you don’t know what's going to happen tomorrow because you don't."
"You just learned everything you need to know. You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow so you better live today in a way that you're proud of and a way you can be present for and my other advice would be don’t try to make your parents proud of you. Make yourself happy," she said.
Keegan-Michael Key references his famous substitute teacher skit
Keegan-Michael Key said he's proud of everyone in the class of 2020, including "Blakes, Denises, Jaclyns… Aarons, especially the Aarons. To the entire graduating class of 2020, congratulations. Go get em!"
It's a reference to his famous "Key & Peele" skit where he played a substitute teacher messing up common names.
Alex Rodriguez to 2020 grads: "Don't be afraid to fail"
Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez addressed 2020 graduates during a CNN special and the "strange time " they are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a strange time for all of us. But we will get through it. I know it's hard now, but this is certainly a year you will never forget. And your education and degree will take you places and help you succeed as the world gets back on its feet," he said.
Rodriguez said he was incredibly proud of the graduates and dreamed "about being in your shoes my entire life."
"Now you can go out and accomplish whatever it is you want to accomplish, whether it's in business, or medicine, athletics, art, writing or anything. Go out there and reach for the stars," he said.
"Most importantly, don't be afraid to fail. You can truly go out and accomplish anything, even if it takes more than one try. It may take 10 tries. And always believe in yourself and never ever give up on your dreams," Rodriguez said.
Gal Gadot tells graduates to trust themselves despite feeling powerless
Hollywood actor Gal Gadot told 2020 graduates that even though the next steps in their lives are unclear and they may feel powerless, they should trust themselves.
"I urge you to think of these words: Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all of your life," she said.
