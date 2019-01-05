How the government shutdown is affecting Americans

How the government shutdown is affecting AmericansBy Harmeet Kaur, CNN
A NASA contractor says she won't get paid for her time out of work
Linda Walker is a NASA contractor at John C. Stennis Space Center in south Mississippi who says she's been furloughed. She says she won't get paid for all the days she didn't work due to the shutdown.
She's trying to pay for a wedding and graduation without a paycheck
Whitney says she works for the USDA as an assistant researcher. She's struggling to finish her bachelor's degree and pay for a wedding and graduation expenses, all while her fiancé is away serving for the Armed Forces.
I am stressed and worried, and stretching my money as far is it will go. It’s absurd that my paycheck is being held for ransom while Congress and the President squabble like schoolchildren. Their politics should never get in the way of the working class’ paychecks.
The shutdown is affecting immigration cases
Roni Keller, a legal assistant to a self-employed immigration lawyer, says the shutdown is affecting the deportation defense cases she works on.
For over five years now, these families have been in limbo through the immigration court system. All I see is how the stress of uncertainty impacts their mental health and the well-being of their children, as well as their ability to function in our society, given the lack of security over will happen to their families. The government shutdown means that a lot of our work and the stress our clients deal with will get pushed back or prolonged for who knows how long.
But for Keller, there is one up-side to the shutdown.
Keller fears that a young couple from El Salvador and their son won't be granted asylum due to the Trump administration's restrictions on victims of domestic and gang violence. And she's afraid of what will happen to them if they have to return.
Her funds are quickly running out
She's worried about not having a paycheck
Patonia writes she is a veteran, single mom and federal worker in Dallas, Texas.
I am trying to start to work with the city to start up a nonprofit for transitional homes for veteran single parents. Without my paycheck, I will be the veteran single parent that needs transitional housing because of this shutdown.
The shutdown is hurting her business
Amber McPherson says she started housing FAA students in Oklahoma City three years ago. Though Oklahoma is home to an FAA regional office and a booming aviation industry, she says corporate housing and short-term housing options are limited.
McPherson says the FAA makes up about 98% of the business. But with the shutdown, they've lost all the students staying with them as classes have been canceled.
They still have to pay rent and utilities on the units that house FAA students, but McPherson says she makes nothing while the government is shut down. When the business reopens, they won't get any back pay.
He's been forced to use leave without pay
Brian Radford says he currently works for a contracting company on a contract with a federal agency. The shutdown has forced him to use leave without pay.
One family hasn't been able to close on their new home
Chandi Shepherd writes:
My husband and I have spent the last six months building our home. We’ve worked so hard to get here, and we had a loan through the USDA. The day before we were set to close, we found out we wouldn’t be able to. Our rental lease was quickly coming to an end, and we scrambled to find a living situation for our little family. So here we sit in limbo while we wait for our president to think of the American people instead of his own desires and his image.
She needs a visa to get back to school
Elizabeth Langer says that she needs a visa to return to school in the UK, but the shutdown means that the USCIS Application Support Center is closed. Now she's worried she may not get a visa in time.
I need a visa to get back to school in the UK, but the government shut down the USCIS Application Support Center I need to go to, cancelling my appointment. Now, I may not get a visa in time to get back to school.