How the government shutdown is affecting Americans

Roni Keller, a legal assistant to a self-employed immigration lawyer, says the shutdown is affecting the deportation defense cases she works on.

For over five years now, these families have been in limbo through the immigration court system. All I see is how the stress of uncertainty impacts their mental health and the well-being of their children, as well as their ability to function in our society, given the lack of security over will happen to their families. The government shutdown means that a lot of our work and the stress our clients deal with will get pushed back or prolonged for who knows how long.

But for Keller, there is one up-side to the shutdown.

The only good thing to come out of this is that an asylum case that has been keeping me up at night will be pushed back."

Keller fears that a young couple from El Salvador and their son won't be granted asylum due to the Trump administration's restrictions on victims of domestic and gang violence. And she's afraid of what will happen to them if they have to return.