Thien Ho, top right, speaks during the hearing of suspected Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo in Sacramento on June 29. Sacramento County Superior Court

Thien Ho, assistant chief deputy district attorney for Sacramento County, described the fear and impact suspected Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo had on communities throughout the state.

"The scope of Joseph DeAngelos' crime spree is simply staggering, encompassing 13 known murders and almost 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986," the prosecutor said.

The accused killer's monikers — the "Visalia Ransacker," "East Area Rapist," "the Original Night Stalker" and "Golden State Killer" — reflect the "sweeping geographical impact of his crimes," Ho said.

The accused killer, he said, left "communities terrified for years."

"For over 40 years, the biggest question remained unanswered who was the serial killer and rapist," the prosecutor said.