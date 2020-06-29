US
Golden State Killer suspect appears before judge

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:26 p.m. ET, June 29, 2020
1 min ago

Accused Golden State Killer left "communities terrified for years," DA says

Thien Ho, assistant chief deputy district attorney for Sacramento County, described the fear and impact suspected Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo had on communities throughout the state.

"The scope of Joseph DeAngelos' crime spree is simply staggering, encompassing 13 known murders and almost 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986," the prosecutor said.

The accused killer's monikers — the "Visalia Ransacker," "East Area Rapist," "the Original Night Stalker" and "Golden State Killer" — reflect the "sweeping geographical impact of his crimes," Ho said.

The accused killer, he said, left "communities terrified for years."

"For over 40 years, the biggest question remained unanswered who was the serial killer and rapist," the prosecutor said.

35 min ago

Covid-19 pandemic contributed to decision to reach a plea deal in the Golden State Killer case, DA says

Sacramento County deputy district attorney Amy Holliday said that "the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed" to the decision to reach a plea agreement in the Golden State killer case.

Holliday said court closures, the dangers of bringing elderly to court, and other complications brought on by coronavirus have already "contributed to extending the timeline" of the case.

She added that the pandemic could "further impact" the case if they delayed it further.

"The time for justice stands in front of us now," Holliday said.

1 min ago

Golden State Killer suspect to plead guilty, DA says

Amy Holliday, deputy district attorney for Sacramento County, said in court today that the suspected Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, will plead guilty "to all charged counts" today.

This includes pleading guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder

As part of proposed agreement, Holiday said, DeAngelo will be sentenced to life without parole.

45 min ago

The hearing for DeAngelo has started

A hearing for the suspected Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, is underway today in Sacramento.

Lawyers and DeAngelo appeared before a judge in the Union Ballroom on the campus of Sacramento State University – a venue to accommodate for social distancing.

DeAngelo and the lawyers are wearing face shields.

DeAngelo is accused of terrorizing California in the 1970s and 1980s.

4 min ago

Here are some of the possible crimes linked to the Golden State Killer

The Golden State Killer — suspected to have committed a series crimes in the 1970s and 1980s — is believed to have committed at least 13 killings and at least 50 rapes in at least 10 counties in California.

The Golden State Killer was also known as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker.

When suspect Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested in 2018, officials released a long list of crimes that prosecutors said they believe were committed by the East Area Rapist between June 1976 and July 1979, and the Golden State Killer between October 1979 and May 1986.

Here's a look at the murders on the list:

  • Feb. 3, 1978 — Two murders in Rancho Cordova
  • Dec. 30, 1979 —Two murders in Goleta
  • March 13, 1980 — sexual assault/rape/two murders in Ventura, Ventura County
  • Aug. 19, 1980 — sexual assault /rape /two murders in Dana Point, Orange County
  • Feb. 5, 1981 — sexual assault/rape/murder in Irvine, Orange Count
  • July 27, 1981 — two murders in Goleta
  • May 4, 1986 — sexual assault/rape/murder in Irvine

Later DeAngelo was charged with a 13th murder — the September 1975 murder of college professor Claude Snelling.

You can read the full list of crimes linked to the Golden State Killer here.

1 hr 16 min ago

The suspected Golden State Killer will appear in court today 

From CNN's Stella Chan

The suspected Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, accused of terrorizing California in the 1970s and 1980s, will appear before a Sacramento judge this morning. 

While various outlets have reported DeAngelo, 74, will plead guilty to an extensive list of charges that include murder, rape and kidnapping, prosecutors demurred.

“We have a moral and ethical responsibility to consider any offer from the defense, given the massive scope of the case, the advanced age of many of the victims and witnesses, and our inherent obligations to the victims,” said a joint statement from prosecutors last week. 

Lawyers and DeAngelo will appear before a judge in the Union Ballroom on the campus of Sacramento State University – a venue to accommodate for social distancing. The six district attorneys will hold a joint press conference immediately after court at 3 p.m local time, or 6 p.m. ET.

In March, a motion to dismiss charges filed by DeAngelo’s attorneys included a footnote that said, "Mr. DeAngelo is 74 years old. He has offered to plead to the charges with a lifetime sentence.” Defense attorneys would not elaborate on the statement.  

In August 2018, district attorneys from six different counties filed 26 charges against DeAngelo, consolidating the cases against him.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was arrested in April 2018, after DNA from a crime scene matched genetic material from a relative registered on a genealogy site. 