A witness at the Gilroy Garlic Festival described the chaos that erupted when the shooting started earlier this evening.

"People (were) looking for their kids, too. And as soon as the gunfire started, everybody scattered and people were yelling for their kids," he told CNN.

He said he was from Berkeley, California, and was waiting for further instruction from the authorities.

"I have no way home. And we're just waiting," he told CNN.

