A screengrab taken from a video uploaded to Twitter appears to show people scrambling at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Shooting reported in Gilroy, California
Trump tweets on Gilroy shooting: "Be careful and safe"
President Trump just tweeted about the shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.
He urged people to "be careful and safe."
Witness at the shooting: The aftermath was "complete chaos"
One witness at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, where a shooting has been reported, told CNN that the aftermath was "complete chaos."
"I was walking away from the stage ... About two minutes later, I looked over to hear multiple gunshots and saw smoke through the air," Lex De La Herran said.
"Initially I thought it was fireworks. People started screaming and running, I instinctively did the same. It was complete chaos, I am so lucky that I left the stage near where it happened."
"I couldn't see them, there was lots of gun smoke flying through the air and a piece of shrapnel came flying and struck me in the forehead, left a little bruise. I remember seeing a whole stampede of people running, jumping fences. Some man screamed. 'Those are real,'" De La Herran said.
Emergency center has been set up
An emergency center for the shooting has been established at West 6th Street and Hanna Street, according to the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department dispatch.
Los Angeles police: We are monitoring the situation
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that they are "monitoring" reports of the shooting in Gilroy -- located in Northern California, far from LA.
San Jose and San Francisco police, who are closer to the scene, have deployed units to Gilroy.
Gilroy Police have set up a phone line for family reunification
The Gilroy Police say they've set up a phone line for separated families to reunify and so witnesses can call in with tips.
Kamala Harris: We are "monitoring the situation"
California Sen. Kamala Harris just tweeted on the shooting, thanking first responders.
Authorities from San Jose and San Francisco have been mobilized in response to the shooting, which was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.
Videos show panicked people running at Gilroy Garlic Festival
Video and images posted on social media from the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in northern California, show a scene of chaos, with panicked people running and screaming.
"What's going on? Oh, they shooting," a voice can be heard saying. "Who shoots at a garlic festival?
Warning: the video contains graphic language.