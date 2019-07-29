One witness at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, where a shooting has been reported, told CNN that the aftermath was "complete chaos."

"I was walking away from the stage ... About two minutes later, I looked over to hear multiple gunshots and saw smoke through the air," Lex De La Herran said.

"Initially I thought it was fireworks. People started screaming and running, I instinctively did the same. It was complete chaos, I am so lucky that I left the stage near where it happened."