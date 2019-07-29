Gilroy Police have set up a phone line for family reunification

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is a three-day event with food, drinks, live entertainment and cooking competitions, according to its website. Organizers said nearly 100,000 people attend the event each year.

It bills itself as "the world's greatest summer food festival."

Grammy Award-winner Colbie Caillat appeared with her new band Gone West at the festival on Saturday, according to the website. The following celebrities were expected to take part in a competitions at the event:

James Beard Award-winning chef and "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio , Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice

, Real Housewives star "MasterChef" season 9 winner Gerron Hurt

Chef Eddie G. from "The Great Food Truck Race"

Sunday was supposed to be the festival's final day. It was held at Christmas Hill Park, which is located about 30 miles away from the northern Californian city of San Jose.