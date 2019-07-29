Shooting reported in Gilroy, California
Gilroy Police have set up a phone line for family reunification
The Gilroy Police say they've set up a phone line for separated families to reunify and so witnesses can call in with tips.
Videos show panicked people running at Gilroy Garlic Festival
Video and images posted on social media from the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in northern California, show a scene of chaos, with panicked people running and screaming.
"What's going on? Oh, they shooting," a voice can be heard saying. "Who shoots at a garlic festival?
Warning: the video contains graphic language.
San Francisco authorities are responding to the Gilroy shooting
San Francisco's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has tweeted that it's responding to the shooting that has been reported in Gilroy, near the northern Californian city of San Jose.
Gilroy Garlic Festival bills itself as "the world's greatest summer food festival"
The Gilroy Garlic Festival is a three-day event with food, drinks, live entertainment and cooking competitions, according to its website. Organizers said nearly 100,000 people attend the event each year.
It bills itself as "the world's greatest summer food festival."
Grammy Award-winner Colbie Caillat appeared with her new band Gone West at the festival on Saturday, according to the website. The following celebrities were expected to take part in a competitions at the event:
- James Beard Award-winning chef and "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio, Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice
- "MasterChef" season 9 winner Gerron Hurt
- Chef Eddie G. from "The Great Food Truck Race"
Sunday was supposed to be the festival's final day. It was held at Christmas Hill Park, which is located about 30 miles away from the northern Californian city of San Jose.
San Jose police and firefighters are heading to the shooting
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo just tweeted that San Jose Police Department units are in Gilroy, California, where there are reports coming in of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
San Jose Fire Department units are also helping Gilroy authorities with the emergency medical response, Liccardo tweeted.
Gilroy police: The shooting scene is still active
The Gilroy Police Department just tweeted that the crime scene at the Garlic Festival is still active.