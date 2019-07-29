Shooting reported in Gilroy, California
Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio tweets about the shooting
Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio tweeted that he was devastated by news of the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California — which he had attended on Saturday.
Police and firefighters are at the scene of the shooting
Photos and footage from the scene show police vehicles and fire trucks at the scene of the shooting in Gilroy, California.
Authorities from Gilroy, San Jose, and San Francisco are on the scene.
Kamala Harris: We are "monitoring the situation"
California Sen. Kamala Harris just tweeted about the shooting and thanked first responders.
In a second tweet from her campaign account, she called the shooting “simply horrific."
"Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate," she added.
Authorities from San Jose and San Francisco have been mobilized in response to the shooting, which was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.
Trump tweets on Gilroy shooting: "Be careful and safe"
President Trump just tweeted about the shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.
He urged people to "be careful and safe."
Read the President's tweet:
Witness at the shooting: The aftermath was "complete chaos"
One witness at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, where a shooting has been reported, told CNN that the aftermath was "complete chaos."
"I was walking away from the stage ... About two minutes later, I looked over to hear multiple gunshots and saw smoke through the air," Lex De La Herran said.
"Initially I thought it was fireworks. People started screaming and running, I instinctively did the same. It was complete chaos, I am so lucky that I left the stage near where it happened."
"I couldn't see them, there was lots of gun smoke flying through the air and a piece of shrapnel came flying and struck me in the forehead, left a little bruise. I remember seeing a whole stampede of people running, jumping fences. Some man screamed. 'Those are real,'" De La Herran said.
Emergency center has been set up
An emergency center for the shooting has been established at West 6th Street and Hanna Street, according to the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department dispatch.
Los Angeles police: We are monitoring the situation
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that they are "monitoring" reports of the shooting in Gilroy -- located in Northern California, far from LA.
San Jose and San Francisco police, who are closer to the scene, have deployed units to Gilroy.