Gilroy police chief confirms shooter used AK-47 assault-type rifle in shooting

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said that three officers on the scene engaged the suspect who was armed with "an assault-type rifle" in "less than a minute" after receiving reports of the shooting at the festival. He confirmed that the officers fatally wounded the suspect.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of the officers for being able to engage this guy as quickly as they did because we had thousands of people there in a very small area," Smithee said.

"You know, it could have gone so much worse so fast," he said.

Smithee said that there three confirmed deceased victims from the shooting.

"We have one who is a 6-year-old, a 6-year-old male victim. We also had a 13-year-old female victim and then we had another male victim in his 20s," Smithee said.

Smithee said that police do not have a motive for the shooting as yet. On reports of a potential second suspect, Smithee said the police don't have any confirmation of a second shooter but they are "investigating all leads to try to determine who that potential second suspect is and what exactly that person's role was."

Smithee said that investigators found that the suspect used an "AK-47 type assault rifle" that was purchased legally in the state of Nevada on July the 9 this year.

He also confirmed the name of the suspect as Santino William Legan.

"I say that name with some hesitation because I don't believe that somebody like this deserves the notoriety or the recognition," he said.