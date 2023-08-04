US
By Matt Meyer, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Published 9:38 AM ET, Fri August 4, 2023
Officials will give an update this morning on the Gilgo Beach murders investigation

From CNN's Rob Frehse

Officials are expected to provide an update on the Gilgo Beach murders investigation Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s announced. 

“Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney, Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., as well as representatives from the New York State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference to announce an update in the ongoing investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force,” according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

New York City architect Rex Heuermann was charged last month with three counts of first-degree murder for killings of three women who comprise the "Gilgo Four," according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office. He is the prime suspect in the disappearance and death of the fourth woman.

The four bodies were among a string of 11 sets of human remains found scattered along Long Island’s South Shore between 2010 and 2011, sparking what police have called “one of the most consequential homicide investigations” in the island’s history.

Here's what we know about the investigation of the Gilgo Beach murders so far

From CNN's Rob Frehse, Christina Maxouris and Lauren Mascarenhas

Rex Heuermann was arrested in New York City and charged with murder in the deaths of three of the “Gilgo Four” – a group of four women whose remains were found along a short stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010.

He has pleaded not guilty in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello.

The 59-year-old architect is also the prime suspect in the disappearance and killing of the fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, but he has yet to be charged in that case.

The technology authorities are using to search the backyard will “help us … identify anything in that backyard that we need to take into our possession,” Harrison. Investigators will likely continue their work at the Massapequa Park site for another day or two, he said.

Since this spring, investigators probing the case have been operating on the theory that Heuermann committed the killings in his home, CNN has previously reported.

The home is just a few miles from where the women’s remains were found.

A source involved in the investigation has told CNN the fact that the disappearances occurred during times that Heuermann’s family was out of town suggests he may have lured victims to his Long Island home, where the suspect lived with his wife, their daughter and stepson.

Investigators believe committing the killings at home would have given Heuermann control of the environment and access to materials that were found at the crime scene, including tape and burlap bags, the source said.

Investigators found a hoard of between 200 and 300 guns stashed in a walled-off vault which was locked behind a metal door in the home, a source told CNN. Harrison confirmed there was a vault with guns at the home, but denied reports of a “soundproof room” in the house.