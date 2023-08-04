Officials are expected to provide an update on the Gilgo Beach murders investigation Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s announced.
“Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney, Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., as well as representatives from the New York State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference to announce an update in the ongoing investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force,” according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.
New York City architect Rex Heuermann was charged last month with three counts of first-degree murder for killings of three women who comprise the "Gilgo Four," according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office. He is the prime suspect in the disappearance and death of the fourth woman.
The four bodies were among a string of 11 sets of human remains found scattered along Long Island’s South Shore between 2010 and 2011, sparking what police have called “one of the most consequential homicide investigations” in the island’s history.